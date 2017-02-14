If you’re looking for the Copa Libertadores TV schedule for fans in the United States, you’ve come to the right place.
For soccer fans in the United States, the games are shown via the legal streaming platform FOX Soccer 2GO. Forty seven teams from across 10 associations throughout Latin America compete to try to be crowned champion.
As background, Copa Libertadores is one of the most prestigious club soccer competition in Latin America. The tournament is named in honor of the liberators, the main leaders of the South American wars of independence. A literal translation of its name into English would be “Liberators of America Cup.”
Here’s the Copa Libertadores TV schedule:
Copa Libertadores TV schedule
Last updated: March 17, 2017
Here is the US streaming schedule for the Group Stage (All times Eastern):
Tuesday, April 11
Libertad (PAR) v Godoy Cruz (ARG), 5:30pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Wilstermann (BOL) v Atletico Tucuman (ARG), 5:30pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Estudiantes de La Plata (ARG) v Barcelona (ECU), 7pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Gremio (BRA) v Deportivo Iquique (CHI), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Do you have any questions about the Copa Libertadores TV schedule? Let us know in the comments section below.
Wednesday, April 12
Guarani (PAR) v Zamora (VEN), 5:30pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Universidad Catolica (CHI) v San Lorenzo (ARG), 7pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Palmeiras (BRA) v Penarol (URU), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Flamengo (BRA) v Paranaense (BRA), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Thursday, April 13
Emelec (ECU) v Medellin (COL), 5:30pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
River Plate (ARG) v Melgar (PER), 7pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Atletico Mineiro (BRA) v Sport Boys (PER), 7:30pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Atletico Nacional (COL) v Botafogo (BRA), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Tuesday, April 18
Lanus (ARG) v Zulia (VEN), 7pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Chapecoense (BRA) v Nacional (URU), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Sporting Cristal (PER) v The Strongest (BOL), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Wednesday, April 19
Estudiantes de La Plata (ARG) v Atletico Nacional (COL), 5:30pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Zamora (VEN) v Deportivo Iquique (CHI), 7pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Santa Fe (COL) v Santos (BRA), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Libertad (PAR) v Atletico Mineiro (BRA), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Thursday, April 20
Godoy Cruz (ARG) v Sport Boys (PER), 5:30pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Medellin (COL) v Melgar (PER), 7pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Barcelona (ECU) v Botafogo (BRA), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Guarani (PAR) v Gremio (BRA), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Tuesday, April 25
Deportivo Iquique (CHI) v Zamora (VEN), 3:15pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Atletico Tucuman (ARG) v Wilstermann (BOL), 5:30pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
San Lorenzo (ARG) v Universidad Catolica (CHI), 7pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Nacional (URU) v Chapecoense (BRA), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Wednesday, April 26
Atletico Mineiro (BRA) v Libertad (PAR), 5:30pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Melgar (PER) v Medellin (COL), 7pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Penarol (URU) v Palmeiras (BRA), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Paranaense (BRA) v Flamengo (BRA), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Thursday, April 27
Zulia (VEN) v Lanus (ARG), 5:30pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Emelec (ECU) v River Plate (ARG), 7pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Gremio (BRA) v Guarani (PAR), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Sport Boys (PER) v Godoy Cruz (ARG), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Does Fox Deportes still air the libertadores?
Not at this time, but we’re hoping they’ll add some in the near future. We’ll update this TV schedule if/when they do.
Is the commentary in Spanish? Any idea why Fox Deportes stopped airing it if they have the rights?
The teams from Liga MX aren’t competing this season, so that’s probably the reason why FOX Deportes isn’t picking up the games. FOX has the rights to the games in Spanish and English, but I haven’t had a chance to watch the games on FS2GO yet to determine if both languages are offered.
Thanks for the info, I guess the ratings werent there, they are repeating Champios league matches instead.
I would like to know if Copa libertadores is on Fubo tv
At this time, it’s only on FOX Soccer 2GO at http://www.foxsoccer.tv/?WT.mc_id=AFF_EPLTALK
I have directv, do i need to sign up on Fox Sport 2 GO now to watch these games?
FOX Soccer 2GO is a separate paid streaming service that is not available through DirecTV. You can learn more about FOX Soccer 2GO at http://www.foxsoccer.tv/?WT.mc_id=AFF_EPLTALK
I literally couldn’t be more furious at Directv, i’ve been with DishNetworks for 2 years and i was able to watch my Argentine team “River Plate” once in a while because they barely showed “Copa Libertadores” and “Argentina soccer”.. I was told to go with Directv because theu show them all the time.. i believed it and went with directv and i when i was on the phone hooking it all up, i was told that i will be able to see games from Copa Libertadores and Argentina Soccer.. i’ve been with Directv almos 3 months now, and i haven’t been able to watch ON SINGLE GAME FROM ARGENTINA OR LIBERTADORES CUP! I’ve called to ask what channels do they show them on, they told be which ones and i have NEVER SEEN THEM. I couldn’t be any more furious at Dorectv.. I NEED TO KNOW NOW HOW DO I GET TO WATCH THE ARGENTINA LEAGUE AND LIBERTADORES CUP NOW! PLEASE! THIS IS SO WRONG! HELP!
truly a shame in the US we cant watch matches from the Copa Libertadores,Copa Sudamericana,Recopa Sudamericana,Argentina or Brazil on TV.
Is fox soccer 2 go still broadcasting the copa libertadores 2017? I looked at their schedule for next week,and did not see any single game,for the copa libertadores. They indeed broadcasted the games for the previous 2 legs of the copa libertadores but it seems like they do not have the games,anymore. Does,anyone knows more,info on this?
Thanks
Let me check with FOX and I’ll get back to you.