If you’re looking for the Copa Libertadores TV schedule for fans in the United States, you’ve come to the right place.

Copa Libertadores

For soccer fans in the United States, the games are shown via the legal streaming platform FOX Soccer 2GO. Forty seven teams from across 10 associations throughout Latin America compete to try to be crowned champion.

As background, Copa Libertadores is one of the most prestigious club soccer competition in Latin America. The tournament is named in honor of the liberators, the main leaders of the South American wars of independence. A literal translation of its name into English would be “Liberators of America Cup.”

Competition: Copa Libertadores
Looking to watch the Copa Libertadores online from work, home or on the go? If you live in the USA, there are several options to catch all the action.

Here’s the Copa Libertadores TV schedule:

Copa Libertadores TV schedule

Last updated: March 17, 2017

 

Here is the US streaming schedule for the Group Stage (All times Eastern):

 

Tuesday, April 11

Libertad (PAR) v Godoy Cruz (ARG), 5:30pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Wilstermann (BOL) v Atletico Tucuman (ARG), 5:30pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Estudiantes de La Plata (ARG) v Barcelona (ECU), 7pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Gremio (BRA) v Deportivo Iquique (CHI), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Do you have any questions about the Copa Libertadores TV schedule? Let us know in the comments section below.

 

 

Wednesday, April 12

Guarani (PAR) v Zamora (VEN), 5:30pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Universidad Catolica (CHI) v San Lorenzo (ARG), 7pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Palmeiras (BRA) v Penarol (URU), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Flamengo (BRA) v Paranaense (BRA), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

 

Thursday, April 13

Emelec (ECU) v Medellin (COL), 5:30pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

River Plate (ARG) v Melgar (PER), 7pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Atletico Mineiro (BRA) v Sport Boys (PER), 7:30pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Atletico Nacional (COL) v Botafogo (BRA), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

 

Tuesday, April 18

Lanus (ARG) v Zulia (VEN), 7pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Chapecoense (BRA) v Nacional (URU), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Sporting Cristal (PER) v The Strongest (BOL), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

 

Wednesday, April 19

Estudiantes de La Plata (ARG) v Atletico Nacional (COL), 5:30pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Zamora (VEN) v Deportivo Iquique (CHI), 7pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Santa Fe (COL) v Santos (BRA), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Libertad (PAR) v Atletico Mineiro (BRA), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

 

Thursday, April 20

Godoy Cruz (ARG) v Sport Boys (PER), 5:30pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Medellin (COL) v Melgar (PER), 7pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Barcelona (ECU) v Botafogo (BRA), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Guarani (PAR) v Gremio (BRA), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

 

Tuesday, April 25

Deportivo Iquique (CHI) v Zamora (VEN), 3:15pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Atletico Tucuman (ARG) v Wilstermann (BOL), 5:30pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

San Lorenzo (ARG) v Universidad Catolica (CHI), 7pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Nacional (URU) v Chapecoense (BRA), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

 

Wednesday, April 26

Atletico Mineiro (BRA) v Libertad (PAR), 5:30pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Melgar (PER) v Medellin (COL), 7pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Penarol (URU) v Palmeiras (BRA), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Paranaense (BRA) v Flamengo (BRA), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

 

Thursday, April 27

Zulia (VEN) v Lanus (ARG), 5:30pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Emelec (ECU) v River Plate (ARG), 7pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Gremio (BRA) v Guarani (PAR), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Sport Boys (PER) v Godoy Cruz (ARG), 7:45pm, FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

 