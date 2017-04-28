If you’re looking for the Confederations Cup TV schedule on US TV and streaming, you’ve come to the right place.

Confederations Cup TV schedule

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup features several teams in action from around the world in an international tournament, which also acts as a dry run for the FIFA 2018 World Cup that will be hosted in Russia. The teams participating in this year’s tournament are Russia (2018 host country), Germany (2014 World Cup winners), Mexico (2015 CONCACAF Cup winners), Chile (2015 Copa America winners), Portugal (Euro 2016 winners), Australia (2015 AFC Asian Cup winners), Cameroon (2017 Africa Cup of Nations winners) and New Zealand (2016 OFC Cup winners).

For viewers in the United States, the tournament will be televised on FOX Sports (English-language) and Telemundo (Spanish-language). Telemundo Deportes’ award-winning team of on-air talent will be led by the internationally renowned commentator Andres Cantor, accompanied by Miguel Gurwitz, Ana Jurka, Sammy Sadovnik, Carlos Hermosillo, Copan Alvarez, Manuel Sol, Karim Mendiburu, Rosina Grosso, Leti Coo and Kaziro Aoyama. The team will be joined by special guests from the soccer world.

Note, that all matches will also be available via TelemundoDeportes.com, Telemundo Deportes EN VIVO App and via connected TVs.

SPECIAL OFFER: With DISH Network, get NBCSN, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Plus and more. DISH Network is offering a 2-year TV price guarantee starting at $39.99/month. Get the details on the offer or call 855-389-9730 today.

Cup: FIFA Confederations Cup
Host: Russia
Looking to watch the Confederations Cup online from work, home or on the go? If you live in the USA, there are several options to catch all the action.

We Recommend:
US Only.

Here’s the Confederations Cup TV schedule (all times Eastern Time):

Confederations Cup TV schedule

Last updated: March 23, 2017

 

Saturday, June 17, 2017

Russia vs. New Zealand, 10am, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Sunday, June 18, 2017

Portugal vs. Mexico, 10am, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)

Cameroon vs. Chile, 1pm, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)

 

READ MORE:

•  Telemundo announces coverage plans for 2017 Confederations Cup

•  Schedule of soccer friendlies in US this summer

•  UEFA Champions League TV schedule

•  Behind the scenes of NBC’s Premier League TV coverage

• Top 10 favorite soccer video games in history

 

Monday, June 19, 2017

Australia vs. Germany, 10am, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Russia vs. Portugal, 10am, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)

Mexico vs. New Zealand, 1pm, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Thursday, June 22, 2017

Cameroon vs. Australia, 10am, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)

Germany vs. Chile, 1pm, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Saturday, June 24, 2017

Mexico vs. Russia, 10am, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)

New Zealand vs. Portugal, 10am, FOX Sports 2, Universo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Sunday, June 25, 2017

Germany vs. Cameroon, 10am, FOX Sports 1, Universo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)

Chile vs. Australia, 10am, FOX Sports 2, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Semi-final 1, 1pm, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Thursday, June 29, 2017

Semi-final 2, 1pm, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)

 

Sunday, July 2, 2017

Third place final, 8am, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)

Final, 1pm, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)

 

 

Do you have any questions about the Confederations Cup TV schedule? Let us know in the comments section below.

 