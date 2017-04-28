If you’re looking for the Confederations Cup TV schedule on US TV and streaming, you’ve come to the right place.
The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup features several teams in action from around the world in an international tournament, which also acts as a dry run for the FIFA 2018 World Cup that will be hosted in Russia. The teams participating in this year’s tournament are Russia (2018 host country), Germany (2014 World Cup winners), Mexico (2015 CONCACAF Cup winners), Chile (2015 Copa America winners), Portugal (Euro 2016 winners), Australia (2015 AFC Asian Cup winners), Cameroon (2017 Africa Cup of Nations winners) and New Zealand (2016 OFC Cup winners).
For viewers in the United States, the tournament will be televised on FOX Sports (English-language) and Telemundo (Spanish-language). Telemundo Deportes’ award-winning team of on-air talent will be led by the internationally renowned commentator Andres Cantor, accompanied by Miguel Gurwitz, Ana Jurka, Sammy Sadovnik, Carlos Hermosillo, Copan Alvarez, Manuel Sol, Karim Mendiburu, Rosina Grosso, Leti Coo and Kaziro Aoyama. The team will be joined by special guests from the soccer world.
Note, that all matches will also be available via TelemundoDeportes.com, Telemundo Deportes EN VIVO App and via connected TVs.
Here’s the Confederations Cup TV schedule (all times Eastern Time):
Confederations Cup TV schedule
Last updated: March 23, 2017
Saturday, June 17, 2017
Russia vs. New Zealand, 10am, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)
Sunday, June 18, 2017
Portugal vs. Mexico, 10am, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)
Cameroon vs. Chile, 1pm, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)
Monday, June 19, 2017
Australia vs. Germany, 10am, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)
Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Russia vs. Portugal, 10am, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)
Mexico vs. New Zealand, 1pm, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)
Thursday, June 22, 2017
Cameroon vs. Australia, 10am, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)
Germany vs. Chile, 1pm, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)
Saturday, June 24, 2017
Mexico vs. Russia, 10am, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)
New Zealand vs. Portugal, 10am, FOX Sports 2, Universo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)
Sunday, June 25, 2017
Germany vs. Cameroon, 10am, FOX Sports 1, Universo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)
Chile vs. Australia, 10am, FOX Sports 2, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)
Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Semi-final 1, 1pm, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)
Thursday, June 29, 2017
Semi-final 2, 1pm, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)
Sunday, July 2, 2017
Third place final, 8am, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)
Final, 1pm, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fuboTV (free trial)
Do you have any questions about the Confederations Cup TV schedule? Let us know in the comments section below.
