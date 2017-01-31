Burnley break club record to sign Brady

London (AFP) – Burnley smashed their club record with a reported £13 million (£16 million) swoop for Norwich winger Robbie Brady on Tuesday.
Republic of Ireland international Brady agreed a three-and-a-half year deal and became Burnley’s second signing on transfer deadline day following their swoop for Aston Villa midfielder Ashley Westwood
The 25-year-old Brady cost Burnley in excess of the £10.5 million the Premier League club paid Derby for Jeff Hendrick in August.
Former Manchester United trainee Brady, who can also play at left-back, had spent the last 18 months at second tier Norwich after leaving Hull in 2015.
“Burnley football club is delighted to confirm the signing of Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady from Norwich City for an undisclosed club record fee,” a statement on Burnley’s website read.
“Brady, 25, has agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract at Turf Moor, with a further year’s option.”