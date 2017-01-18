Univision Deportes scores most-viewed Liga MX match ever in Saturday night timeslot

Univision Deportes’ broadcast of the Monterrey against Guadalajara game reached 1.5 million viewers last weekend, making it the most-watched Liga MX match ever in the 8-10pm ET timeslot.
The Liga MX Clausura game was featured on Sabado Futbolero, Univision Deportes’ popular Saturday night sports broadcast, aired on Saturday, January 14, 2017.
The Monterrey-Chivas game had more viewers than the TNT presentation of the Bulls-Knicks NBA game on Thursday night (1.4 million viewers).
Out of the 1.5 million viewers for the Monterrey-CD Guadalajara game, 789,000 of the viewers were age 18-49.
The game ended in a 2-2 draw between Monterrey and Chivas.