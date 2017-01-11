FOX Sports hires Kate Abdo as soccer studio presenter

FOX Sports has hired Kate Abdo as studio presenter for its soccer coverage, a source has revealed to World Soccer Talk.
Abdo, who previously worked for FOX Sports as a guest host during the network’s coverage of the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, will join the network’s coverage of soccer and is expected to play a pivotal role in FOX Sports’ coverage of the World Cup, Confederations Cup and other tournaments. She is also expected to be FOX’s new face of its Bundesliga coverage.
With the amount of soccer leagues and competitions that FOX Sports possesses the rights to in the United States, she’ll be one of three presenters who will work across their soccer properties. Fellow FOX Sports presenters Rob Stone and Ian Joy will continue to play important roles presenting soccer coverage.
For many, Abdo is best known for her role with Sky Sports from 2014 to 2016 as well as hosting the Ballon D’Or award ceremony from 2014-2016. During her time with FOX Sports in the summer of 2015, she hosted the FS1 nightly wrapup show, FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight. She also hosted FS1’s coverage of the Algarve Cup. Throughout the Women’s World Cup year, she served as studio host for various women’s international friendlies.
Abdo began her sports broadcasting career at DW-TV, a German TV channel, before joining CNN in 2009. At CNN, Kate was based in London from where she covered the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa among other top soccer events and leagues. Abdo made her mark at Sky Deutschland as lead anchor and face of the channel’s Sky Sports News program before moving to Sky Sports in the UK in 2014. Throughout her career she has conducted notable interviews with some of international football’s all-time greats, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola and Manuel Neuer.
In addition to bringing her wealth of experience to FOX Sports, Abdo is fluent in German, Spanish, French and English.
This week, Kate Abdo has been attending a FOX Sports retreat with her fellow FOX Soccer talent and production team to continue their preparations for the network’s coverage of the 2017 Confederations Cup, 2018 FIFA World Cup and other soccer properties.
FOX Sports’ decision to hire Kate Abdo on a permanent basis could be influenced by the success that NBC Sports has had with Rebecca Lowe, who joined “the peacock network” in 2013. Like Lowe, Abdo is extremely knowledgeable about the sport, and is a natural in front of the camera.
Regardless, Abdo will be a very welcome addition to American television.
FOX Sports was reached for comment, but did not respond to our request.