Donovan in talks for MLS return at Real Salt Lake: reports

Los Angeles (AFP) – Landon Donovan, the all-time US national team scoring leader, has been offered a two-year deal to return to Major League Soccer with Real Salt Lake, according to multiple reports Thursday.
Donovan, who has 57 goals in 157 matches with the US side, spent four seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes from 2001-2004 then played for the Los Angeles Galaxy from 2005-2014, coming out of retirement for six regular-season matches and three playoff contests earlier this year.
ESPN, Sports Illustrated and Fox Soccer reported that Donovan had been offered a two-year deal by Real Salt Lake.
Donovan will turn 35 on March 4, the day Real Salt Lake plays host to Toronto FC in its 2017 season opener.
Donovan ended a 21-month retirement last September, in part because injuries had hindered his former club, and added a goal to his MLS record total, now at 145.
In all, Donovan was a six-time MLS Cup champion, taking the title with San Jose in 2001 and 2003 and with the Galaxy in 2005, 2011, 2012 and 2014.
After an ill-fated stint with Bayer Leverkusen in 2000, Donovan found a measure of success in Europe with six matches for Bayern Munich on loan in 2009 and 17 with Everton over two stints in 2010 and 2012.