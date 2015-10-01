fuboTV FAQ: Streaming soccer games in HD to your computer, tablet, smartphone and TV

As each year goes by, soccer fans are watching less television than before and turning to computers, smartphones, tablets and set-top boxes to watch the Beautiful Game wherever they go.
To meet the needs of soccer fans and those who want to cut the cord with their cable or satellite TV providers, fuboTV is one such service that provides soccer fans with 50+ games each weekend.
To learn more about the service and to answer many of your questions, read through the following FAQ. And if you still have questions after reading this, post them in the comments section below and we’ll do our best to get the answers for you.
First, the basics. What is fuboTV?
fuboTV is an online streaming service that allows you to watch 10 TV networks and 6 club channels on your computer, smartphone, tablet or set top box without requiring a cable or satellite TV subscription.
What channels does fuboTV offer?
fuboTV provides access to the following TV networks: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Espańol, GolTV, GolTV en Espańol, Univision Deportes, Univision, UniMas, Fusion, Galavision and El Rey Network.
The club TV channels offered are Everton TV, Ajax TV, BVB World, Benfica TV, Barca TV and Real Madrid TV.
Is it legal?
Absolutely. Unlike illegal streaming services that infect your computers with malware, viruses and pop-up ads, fuboTV is completely legal.
How much does fuboTV cost?
fuboTV is $9.99 per month. No contracts required.
Are there any restrictions?
The service is available to residents in the United States. However, if you live outside the USA, you can get fuboTV. First, sign up for a free trial to Unblockus, a smart DNS service that allows you to change your IP address to the US. Then sign up to fuboTV for their free 24-hour trial.
How do I find out what channels the different channels are on?
The beauty of fuboTV is that there are no channel numbers. You navigate through the channel names and then pick the ones you want to watch.
Unlike cable or satellite, you don’t need to memorize the channel numbers for ESPN, beIN SPORTS, etc.
Who is fuboTV best suited for?
If you’re the type of person who leads a busy life and you want the flexibility to watch the best sports programming on your computer, smartphone, tablet or set top box, fuboTV is a perfect fit.
Also, fuboTV is perfect for cord cutters who no longer want to subscribe to a TV subscription for channels you don’t watch.
What about customer support?
Here’s what fuboTV CEO and co-founder David Gandler told us: ““We are one of few companies in the space that have a customer service phone line. For us, customer service is critical. It’s really the whole package — providing people with a service that they love, and that comes from great picture quality, to speed, to great support and social aspects of the game.”
Does fuboTV offer beIN SPORTS Connect?
Yes.
Which service offers more soccer coverage — fuboTV or Sling TV?
fuboTV offers 9 sports TV networks, while Sling TV offers four. Check out the comparison guide.
Can I watch Premier League games on fuboTV?
NBCSN has the rights to Premier League games, so the answer is no. However, you can watch Premier League teams in action via fuboTV when they play in the Capital One Cup, which is shown on beIN SPORTS.
What devices is fuboTV available on?
fuboTV is available on the following devices: Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
Does fuboTV support Google Chromecast?
Yes!
What are the quality of the fuboTV streams like?
The streams are available in HD. And for soccer fans who can only watch beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español on cable in SD, the HD streams on fuboTV are especially much better quality (and not in letterbox format).
How do I sign up for fuboTV?
You can sign up today via the fuboTV sign-up page.
Are there any free trials of fuboTV available?
For a limited time, fuboTV is offering a free 24-hour trial to new customers.
Can the matches be recorded in any way to be watched later? Is there a DVR type feature that could be used ?
Yes, with version 2.0 of fuboTV, you can use the DVR functionality to record up to 3 programs at a time.
For some reason I cannot get the match that is on right now to play. Cannot figure out what I am doing wrong.
Hi Sue, if it’s fuboTV, they have excellent customer service. You can contact them at support@fubo.tv
How many users can use Fubo at once?
An active fuboTV account can be streamed on one device at a time.
Can you watch on android tv or if you have a smart tv?
Thanks
Not at this time, but you can watch it on your TV using Roku, Chromecast or Amazon Fire TV.
Thanks, does it come with roku device when u order? Also, can u make annual payments to make it cheaper like sling does. And will the African Cup of Nations be shown on bein sports in USA?
Thank you very much