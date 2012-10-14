Nemanja Vidic Buys Apartment For Father of Friend Who Passed Away: The Nightly EPL

For a change, we have a feel-good story to tell tonight. Instead of articles about diving, clubs going bankrupt or professional footballers making racist remarks, we learned tonight that Nemanja Vidic has helped out the father of a friend who passed away recently, by advising him to open a bank account and then depositing a large sum of money for the father to buy an apartment.
It’s not every day that you hear a story like that.
Here are the Premier League news headlines tonight:
- Nemanja Vidic buys flat for father of friend who passed away — Sport Witness
- Roy Hodgson set to make six changes to England team for Poland match — The Guardian
- How Brian Clough tried to hijack Liverpool’s signing of Craig Johnston – Liverpool FC
- Poland train their sights on England’s inexperience — The Guardian
- The Sunderland-Newcastle buildup: Let’s start with a rational view — Salut Sunderland
- Balotelli wants Umbro to pay him for ‘Why Always Me?’ T-shirts — The Mirror
- Frank Lampard and Ryan Bertrand out of England trip to Poland — The Guardian
- Ipswich sign Nigel Reo-Coker on a three-month contract — BBC Sport
- Man United’s Ryan Tunnicliffe arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after crash — The Daily Mail
- Phil Jagielka eyes John Terry’s England defensive role — BBC Sport
Very thoughtful story, I’m sure there are alot of players who are doing good deeds, this one broke out.
Nemanja vidic God wl multiply ur goodies 4u n family
What a class act.
i loved vidic after hering this story thoug am arsenal fan