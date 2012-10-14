Home
Nemanja Vidic Buys Apartment For Father of Friend Who Passed Away: The Nightly EPL

October 14, 2012 Leagues: EPL, Manchester United 4 Comments

For a change, we have a feel-good story to tell tonight. Instead of articles about diving, clubs going bankrupt or professional footballers making racist remarks, we learned tonight that Nemanja Vidic has helped out the father of a friend who passed away recently, by advising him to open a bank account and then depositing a large sum of money for the father to buy an apartment.

It’s not every day that you hear a story like that.

Here are the Premier League news headlines tonight:

4 Comments

  1. San Franciscan October 14, 2012

    Very thoughtful story, I’m sure there are alot of players who are doing good deeds, this one broke out.

    Reply
  2. Enx chex October 15, 2012

    Nemanja vidic God wl multiply ur goodies 4u n family

    Reply
  3. Frill Artist October 15, 2012

    What a class act.

    Reply
  4. mike May 12, 2017

    i loved vidic after hering this story thoug am arsenal fan

    Reply

