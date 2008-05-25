Home
Who’s Your Fantasy Team Of Football Commentators?

Who's Your Fantasy Team Of Football Commentators?

May 25, 2008 commentators 14 Comments

If you could pick your favorite football commentators from around the world, who would they be and why? Consider both radio and television.

My fantasy lineup is as follows:

Lead commentator: Martin Tyler (Sky Sports)
Co-commentator: Mike Ingham (BBC Five Live)
Pitchside commentator: Stuart Hall (BBC)
Studio analyst: Andy Gray (Sky Sports)
TV Pundit: Eamonn Dunphy
TV Presenter: Gary Lineker (BBC)

It’s time for the football commentators to have their moment in the light. After all, the footballers have been in fantasy sides for too long.

If you could pick your favorite football commentators from around the world, who would they be and why? For the older readers, feel free to post your team from the past too (Brian Moore, Bryon Butler, Barry Davies, Peter Jones, etc, as suggestions).

14 Comments

  1. Simon Burke May 25, 2008

    Not bad gaffer but take out Stuart Hall, before his taboo on Fighting Talk he was always my least favourite sports reported for his inane nonsense. And Eamonn Dunphy is pandering to the lowest common denominator; an awful hateful drunk of a man who just has no idea.
    Hansen and Bobby McMahon for me.
    I’ll replace Hall with Simon Brotherton.
    Also find a role for Jeff Stelling.

  2. Sam Dalton May 25, 2008

    Usually the co-commentator is a former player, and someone who analyses what is happening on the pitch rather than just telling the viewers what is going on.

    Here is my dream-team:

    Lead commentator: Martin Tyler (Sky Sports)

    Co-commentator: Andy Gray (Sky Sports)

    Pitchside commentator: Stuart Hall (BBC)

    Studio analyst: Andy Gray (Sky Sports)
    ( this is really the same as a TV pundit isn’t it?)

    TV Presenter: Richard Keys (Sky Sports)

  3. Sanjay May 25, 2008

    Gaffer, love all your choices, except I would have Robbie Earle instead of Mike Ingham.

  4. Mookie May 25, 2008

    Commentator: Ian Darke (Sky Sports, TWI)

    Co-Commentator: Gary O’Reilly (TWI)

    Pitchside Commentator: N/A, no need for one.:)

    Studio Analyst: Andy Gray (Sky Sports)

    TV Pundit: Chris Kamara (Sky Sports)

    Studio Presenter: Jeff Stelling (Sky Sports)

    What about a nightmare commentary team?

    Commentator: Garry Weaver (Sky Sports)

    Co-Commentator: David Pleat (ITV, TWI)

    Pitchside Commentator: N/A

    Studio Analyst: The fools from ESPN.

    TV Pundit: Eric Wynalda

    TV Presenter: Christian Miles (FSC)

  5. m2fc May 25, 2008

    Anyone BUT ESPN commentators… PLEASE

  6. Simon Burke May 26, 2008

    Mookie I love your worst choices – that is a true nightmare team.

  7. Aaron S May 26, 2008

    You have to include Jonathan Pierce there somewhere… and not today’s calm Jonathan, I mean the old-fashioned Capital Gold Jonathan screaming his lungs each time Arsenal scored.

  8. DELF Hater June 30, 2008

    It would have to have andy gray in it for me!

  9. mitchell August 20, 2008

    commentator jon cahmpion

    co commentator efan ekoku

  10. Nicholas May 21, 2009

    Lead commentator: Clive Tyldesley
    Co-commentator: Sean Wheelock
    Pitchside commentator: stuart hall
    Studio analyst: Harry Redknapp
    TV Pundit: Pat Dolan
    TV Presenter: Michael Robinson

  11. Brent Atema October 20, 2009

    Lead: Martin Tyler (2nd = Derek Rae)
    Co: Ray Hudson (GOL TV) — best ever!!! (2nd = Robbie Earle)
    Studio: Andy Gray

  12. jilly October 21, 2009

    Presenter: Paul Dempsey.

    Setanta coverage excellent and getting better.

    Analyst: Pat Dolan

  13. alan nightingale June 25, 2010

    I am watching Brazil and Portugal playing beautiful football, and having to listen to the worst commentator I have ever heard
    Mick McCarthy is the most boring bluff Yorkshire man I have ever heard
    Please, please don’t use him any more, I cant stand it.
    Please have someone with exciting oratory skills.
    Who’se idea was it to hire this guy

  14. Dirgayana Wijaya January 2, 2017

    Mine will be like this.
    Lead Commentator : Daniel Mann
    Co-Commentator : Craig Burley
    Studio Analyst : Thierry Henry & Jamie Carragher
    TV Presenter : Gary Lineker
    TV Pundit : Glenn Hoddle, Ian Wright, and Jamie Redknapp.
    Pitchside Reporter : Andy May

