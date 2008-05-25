Who’s Your Fantasy Team Of Football Commentators?

If you could pick your favorite football commentators from around the world, who would they be and why? Consider both radio and television.
My fantasy lineup is as follows:
Lead commentator: Martin Tyler (Sky Sports)
Co-commentator: Mike Ingham (BBC Five Live)
Pitchside commentator: Stuart Hall (BBC)
Studio analyst: Andy Gray (Sky Sports)
TV Pundit: Eamonn Dunphy
TV Presenter: Gary Lineker (BBC)
It’s time for the football commentators to have their moment in the light. After all, the footballers have been in fantasy sides for too long.
Not bad gaffer but take out Stuart Hall, before his taboo on Fighting Talk he was always my least favourite sports reported for his inane nonsense. And Eamonn Dunphy is pandering to the lowest common denominator; an awful hateful drunk of a man who just has no idea.
Hansen and Bobby McMahon for me.
I’ll replace Hall with Simon Brotherton.
Also find a role for Jeff Stelling.
Usually the co-commentator is a former player, and someone who analyses what is happening on the pitch rather than just telling the viewers what is going on.
Here is my dream-team:
Lead commentator: Martin Tyler (Sky Sports)
Co-commentator: Andy Gray (Sky Sports)
Pitchside commentator: Stuart Hall (BBC)
Studio analyst: Andy Gray (Sky Sports)
( this is really the same as a TV pundit isn’t it?)
TV Presenter: Richard Keys (Sky Sports)
Gaffer, love all your choices, except I would have Robbie Earle instead of Mike Ingham.
Commentator: Ian Darke (Sky Sports, TWI)
Co-Commentator: Gary O’Reilly (TWI)
Pitchside Commentator: N/A, no need for one.:)
Studio Analyst: Andy Gray (Sky Sports)
TV Pundit: Chris Kamara (Sky Sports)
Studio Presenter: Jeff Stelling (Sky Sports)
What about a nightmare commentary team?
Commentator: Garry Weaver (Sky Sports)
Co-Commentator: David Pleat (ITV, TWI)
Pitchside Commentator: N/A
Studio Analyst: The fools from ESPN.
TV Pundit: Eric Wynalda
TV Presenter: Christian Miles (FSC)
Anyone BUT ESPN commentators… PLEASE
Mookie I love your worst choices – that is a true nightmare team.
You have to include Jonathan Pierce there somewhere… and not today’s calm Jonathan, I mean the old-fashioned Capital Gold Jonathan screaming his lungs each time Arsenal scored.
It would have to have andy gray in it for me!
commentator jon cahmpion
co commentator efan ekoku
Lead commentator: Clive Tyldesley
Co-commentator: Sean Wheelock
Pitchside commentator: stuart hall
Studio analyst: Harry Redknapp
TV Pundit: Pat Dolan
TV Presenter: Michael Robinson
Lead: Martin Tyler (2nd = Derek Rae)
Co: Ray Hudson (GOL TV) — best ever!!! (2nd = Robbie Earle)
Studio: Andy Gray
Presenter: Paul Dempsey.
Setanta coverage excellent and getting better.
Analyst: Pat Dolan
I am watching Brazil and Portugal playing beautiful football, and having to listen to the worst commentator I have ever heard
Mick McCarthy is the most boring bluff Yorkshire man I have ever heard
Please, please don’t use him any more, I cant stand it.
Please have someone with exciting oratory skills.
Who’se idea was it to hire this guy
Mine will be like this.
Lead Commentator : Daniel Mann
Co-Commentator : Craig Burley
Studio Analyst : Thierry Henry & Jamie Carragher
TV Presenter : Gary Lineker
TV Pundit : Glenn Hoddle, Ian Wright, and Jamie Redknapp.
Pitchside Reporter : Andy May