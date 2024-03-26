ESPN is bringing the second edition of Der Klassiker between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund this weekend to US TV with big-time coverage. The main ESPN channel will have a live broadcast of the game. Also, shoulder coverage on either side will get fans ready for what could be a pivotal game for the Bundesliga title race.

Bayern Munich, the winner of the last 11 Bundesliga titles, trails Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points with eight games in the league remaining. The German giants are desperate for results to keep pace with a Bayer Leverkusen side that has not lost a game across all competitions this season. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund, a team that is familiar with second in the Bundesliga is clinging to fourth in the German table. The yellow and black club leads RB Leipzig by just one point for that ever-valuable Champions League spot.

The necessity for points promises an exciting game upon the return of the March international break. Yet, neutral fans will hope it is closer than Munich’s 4-0 drubbing of their rivals on the road earlier in the season.

ESPN coverage of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund

Kickoff time: 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT – Saturday, Mar. 30

Watch now (in USA): Live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Commentators: Derek Rae and Stewart Robson

US TV: Match is available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Previously, ESPN has put games in the Bundesliga on both ABC and ESPN earlier this season and last campaign. That includes this fixture from one year ago that aired on ABC. However, this Saturday, ABC is televising the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

If you do not have a subscription to TV channel ESPN, and you have used ESPN+ to watch the Bundesliga this season, fear not. This game is also streaming on ESPN+ in both English and Spanish.

In addition to using Derek Rae and Stewart Robson as the commentators, Archie Rhind-Tutt will occupy his familiar role along the sidelines to get interviews and analysis for coverage of the game. For studio coverage in the United States, Kay Murray and Alejandro Moreno will break down the pregame and postgame analysis.

Rare Der Klassiker without an impending champion

Traditionally, the second game between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund goes a long way in determining the eventual champion of the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have won every Bundesliga title since the 2009/10 season. In those 14 seasons, Bayern or Dortmund finished runner-up eight times.

This season, the game between Dortmund and Bayern is a last-chance game for Thomas Tuchel’s side. With any instance of dropping points, Leverkusen can open a massive gap at the top of the table. Xabi Alonso’s side has a home date with Hoffenheim, which is no guarantee of a result. Yet, given Leverkusen’s form, Bayern needs to win out to have any semblance of a chance.

As stated, this game is also important for Borussia Dortmund. While Bayern Munich has been dominant in the Bundesliga, Dortmund has made a home in the top four. In the last 13 seasons, Dortmund has finished in the top four 12 times. That is not a guarantee in 2023/24, with RB Leipzig nipping at Edin Terzic’s side. After this matchday, there will be just seven games left in the Bundesliga season. Time is running out for these Klassiker rivals to secure much-needed points.

