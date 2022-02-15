The New Mobile Web and Desktop Sites Feature Team-Focused Pages Providing Easy Access to Team-Specific Schedules, Latest News and Match Previews





Miami, FL – February 15, 2022 – World Soccer Talk®, the leading media company for U.S. viewers delivering the most comprehensive world soccer TV & streaming schedules and latest soccer news and information, today launched a complete rebrand and redesign of its mobile and desktop sites to deliver an enhanced user experience. The new site features a streamlined design and increased functionality making it easy for fans to navigate the content while keeping up with the latest around their favorite teams.

“World Soccer Talk’s mission since day one has been to make it easier for soccer fans to find out when, where and how to watch games,” said World Soccer Talk Publisher Christopher Harris. “As a result, our redesigned website will make it easier for soccer fans in the United States to stay informed especially during this period of constant change when it comes to broadcast and streaming options.”

The new site features team-focused pages that provide easy access to team-specific schedules, latest news and special previews for upcoming matches. With over 3,000 soccer matches available each year in the U.S., this feature will allow fans to easily find when and where to watch their favorite teams regardless of the competition. Fans will also continue to have access to schedules, news and events based on tournaments and leagues. In addition, the schedules will continue to incorporate easy access and detailed information on the TV and streaming platforms offering each match, as well as recommendations on how to watch them.

World Soccer Talk’s new site also delivers easy access to essential news information to help soccer fans and viewers stay informed on the latest news around the evolving soccer media industry and the leading providers. The news content is prominently displayed on the home page and will feature weekly interviews with the key influencers that intersect the worlds of soccer, streaming and broadcasting.

This week’s news content is highlighted by several feature articles. They include an exclusive one-on-one interview with U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone covering the upcoming U.S. Soccer media rights deal and how much of a role the U.S. Open Cup may play in the media package. World Soccer Talk will also feature a detailed comparison of the leading streaming services, plus an interview with former Liverpool footballer and now co-commentator Stephen Warnock.

In addition to the website, World Soccer Talk offers readers a new, improved daily newsletter that is customizable to provide the latest schedules, news and analysis based on everyone’s preferences such as favorite teams and leagues.

As part of the rebrand, World Soccer Talk also unveiled a new logo and overall look that better represent the company’s product and offering. World Soccer Talk’s overall new design, presentation and format create a holistic digital experience on how to follow soccer in the U.S. in an easy-to-follow format that is tailored to the fans’ needs.

World Soccer Talk will continue producing weekly episodes of its podcast presenting debate and analysis around the latest global soccer news along with exclusive interviews with soccer TV personalities and executives. The site will also continue offering guides on cord cutting and ways to watch games, how-to videos, eBooks and FAQs, as well as full access to schedules via the Soccer TV Schedules app.

About World Soccer Talk®

World Soccer Talk is a leading media company serving soccer fans with the most complete lineup of resources to consume and follow soccer in the U.S., including up-to-date TV & streaming schedules, breaking news, and expert analysis. Launched in 2005, World Soccer Talk has served more than 46 million soccer fans generating an average 4.3 million page views every year.

World Soccer Talk is the number one source for television & streaming schedules that are complemented by in-depth reports, interviews and breaking news around the evolving soccer media industry and the leading providers. World Soccer Talk is home to the longest continuous running soccer podcast in the world with over six million downloads since its launch in 2006. The weekly podcast features exclusive interviews with soccer TV personalities and executives as well as debate and analysis around the latest global soccer news. World Soccer Talk also service fans with comprehensive guides on cord cutting and ways to watch games, how-to videos, eBooks and FAQs. In late 2020 World Soccer Talk also released the Soccer TV Schedules app, offering the most comprehensive and accurate listings of soccer games available in the U.S. via television and streaming. The app is free of advertising and spoilers.

The company’s partners include NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, Disney, fuboTV, Sling TV and Fanatiz. Privately held, World Soccer Talk is headquartered in Florida, with a dedicated reporting staff located throughout the United States and Europe.

You can follow World Soccer Talk on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

