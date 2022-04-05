“What the World Cup Means to Me” is an eBook Featuring Original, Personal Essays Unveiling the Meaning of the World Cup, From Their First Time Being Introduced to the Tournament to the Memories that Marked them Forever

Contributors Include Rebecca Lowe, Simon Kuper, Brian Phillips and Danny Higginbotham, among many U.S. Soccer Authors, Commentators, Television Presenters and Distinguished Personalities

Miami, FL – April 5, 2022 – World Soccer Talk®, the leading media company for U.S. viewers delivering the most comprehensive world soccer TV & streaming schedules and latest soccer news and information, today published “What the World Cup Means to Me”, an eBook that brings together a collection of short essays from a wide variety of soccer personalities highlighting their personal stories that delve into what soccer’s greatest competition means to them. From their first time being introduced to the tournament to the memories that marked them forever, the book is available to download at worldsoccertalk.cms.futbolsitesnetwork.com/worldcupbook.

“’What the World Cup Means’ to Me is a celebration of the meaning of the FIFA World Cup,” said World Soccer Talk Publisher Christopher Harris. “It transcends soccer games. It means everything to hundreds of millions of soccer fans worldwide. But it also means something different to each of us, which is why we wanted to capture the stories from both celebrities and fans.”

This is the second edition of the “What the World Cup Means to Me” which was first launched in 2010. The book features 25 essays from authors, commentators, television presenters and distinguished names from the soccer industry. Contributors include:

● Simon Kuper, co-author of Soccernomics and Financial Times columnist

● Rebecca Lowe, NBC Sports presenter

● Danny Higginbotham, soccer analyst for NBC Sports, ESPN, and Philadelphia Union

● Ian Joy, soccer analyst for CBS Sports and New York FC

● Tim Vickery, soccer journalist

● Adam Spangler, Nike senior director

● Tommy Smyth, Grumpy Pundits co-host

● Brian Phillips, New York Times bestselling author

● Phil Schoen, BeIn Sports commentator

● John Devlin, True Colours designer and author

● Laurence McKenna, True Geordie and the Kickoff co-host

● John Nicholson, Football 365 columnist and author of “Can we have our football back?”

● Misha Sher, global head of sports, entertainment, and culture at Mediacom

● Jonathan Tannenwald, soccer writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer

● Janusz Michallik, soccer analyst for ESPN and Sirius XM

● Chris Oakley, Kitbliss designer

● Daryl Grove, formerly of Total Soccer Show Podcast

● Christopher Harris, World Soccer Talk Publisher

● Peter Lupson, author of “Thank God for Football” and “Across the Park”

● Kyle Fansler, World Soccer Talk content editor

● Kartik Krishnaiyer, World Soccer Talk senior writer

● Juan Arango, soccer commentator

● Richard Farley, soccer content producer

● Richard Whittall, writer

● Paul Bestall, host of Mysteries and Monsters podcast

World Soccer Talk has published several eBooks covering a wide range of soccer topics including media, how-to guides, the growth of leagues and personal experiences following the sport’s favorite events around the world. Among their books published are Blue with Envy – My American Journey with Manchester City and SoccerWarz: Inside America’s Soccer Feud Between MLS, NASL and USL, both available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, SmashWords and all major booksellers.

About World Soccer Talk®

World Soccer Talk is a leading media company serving soccer fans with the most complete lineup of resources to consume and follow soccer in the U.S., including up-to-date TV & streaming schedules, breaking news, and expert analysis. Launched in 2005, World Soccer Talk has served more than 46 million soccer fans generating an average 4.3 million page views every year.

World Soccer Talk is the number one source for television & streaming schedules that are complemented by in-depth reports, interviews and breaking news around the evolving soccer media industry and the leading providers. World Soccer Talk is home to the longest continuous running soccer podcast in the world with over six million downloads since its launch in 2006. The weekly podcast features exclusive interviews with soccer TV personalities and executives as well as debate and analysis around the latest global soccer news. World Soccer Talk also service fans with comprehensive guides on cord cutting and ways to watch games, how-to videos, eBooks and FAQs. In late 2020 World Soccer Talk also released the Soccer TV Schedules app, offering the most comprehensive and accurate listings of soccer games available in the U.S. via television and streaming. The app is free of advertising and spoilers.

The company’s partners include NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, Disney, fuboTV, Sling TV and Fanatiz. Privately held, World Soccer Talk is headquartered in Florida, with a dedicated reporting staff located throughout the United States and Europe.

