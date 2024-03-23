The 2024 Copa America, one of the year’s most talked-about events involing the USA, will have a brand-new collectible sticker book, carrying Panini’s name.

In its newest iteration, the United States will host the CONMEBOL American continent competition from June 20 to July 14.

Along with South American teams, the event also features six CONCACAF qualifiers as guests, representing North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Players like Darwin Nunez of Uruguay, Vinicius and Rodrygo of Brazil, and Lionel Messi of Argentina are among the prominent figures included in the Panini sticker album.

North American, Caribbean, and Central American teams, as well as South American teams, will be included for the first time, along with all sixteen competing teams. As a result, this is easily one of the most massive tournaments ever.

Martina Limoni, Panini’s head of marketing for Latin America said: “Panini has as one of its main responsibilities and characteristics to tell the best stories of sports in a way that captivates collectors. We have no doubt that this edition of the Copa America will be historic, and we want to help all fans record their emotions and memories forever with this great album.”

Two versions of album with four types of stickers

There are 440 stickers total, with 20 being exclusives to this set. An additional photograph of each national team’s shield and a group shot of the whole squad will round it off.

Panini has unveiled a new collection featuring special extra stickers, a signature feature of their national team tournament sticker albums. The collection showcases prominent players from various national teams participating in the competition.

Furthermore, names like Lautaro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Lionel Messi, Vinicius, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Alexis Sanchez, and Leon Bailey are included. The stickers come in different color variations – base, bronze, silver, and gold. They will be randomly distributed in packs for fans to collect and play with their friends.

In addition, the publication shows fans all the venues that will play home to the world’s most historic and thrilling national team competition. It also includes a look back at the tournament’s history, and information on previous tournaments, as well as interesting facts about this year’s event, and pertinent statistics.

South American and American markets have been able to purchase the album beginning March 8 of this year. Furthermore, there are two different versions of the 2024 Copa America sticker album: a pocket edition for $3.00, and a hardback version for $11.00.

The packets, which have five stickers apiece, are priced at $1.00 each. You may get this product in kiosks, the top retailers, and even the Panini Store in Brazil.

Surprise omissions from USMNT

The United States national team roster for the 2024 Copa America Panini album is as follows:

Matt Turner

Ethan Horvath

Chris Richards

Miles Robinson

Cameron Carter-Vickers

Tim Ream

Antonee Robinson

Sergino Dest

Joe Scally

Tyler Adams

Yunus Musah

Weston McKennie

Luca de la Torre

Gio Reyna

Paxten Aaronson

Timothy Weah

Malik Tillman

Christian Pulisic

Folarin Balogun

Ricardo Pepi

However, the roster of American players included in Panini’s album for the 2024 Copa America has a few surprising absences.

Haji Wright

Brenden Aaronson

Mark McKenzie

Drake Callendar

Johnny Cardoso

Josh Sargent

Brandon Vazquez

Jordan Pefok

