Wednesday’s friendly between the USA men’s national team and Brazil at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL, may have a record crowd. The USMNT has played in front of massive audiences in the United States. Games at the Rose Bowl, the Los Angeles Coliseum, MetLife Stadium and AT&T Stadium rank as some of the biggest.

However, in Florida, the attendance record for USMNT games is about to shatter. There are limited tickets available for the game. Yet, those sales have already surpassed the current record of 52,033. There is a chance the United States could surpass 60,000 in attendance. Camping World Stadium has a capacity of 60,219. With so many fans looking to grab tickets, USMNT fans in Orlando have been waiting for a long time to see the side in action. The last time the United States played at Camping World Stadium was January 24, 1998. Back then, 12,773 fans showed up for a World Cup tune-up before the 1998 World Cup with a one-goal win over Sweden.

Much of the intrigue for this game comes from the opponent, though. The United States may have a dreadful record against Brazil. The USMNT has played the five-time World Cup winners 19 times. It has just one win to go along with 18 losses. Yet, with a star-studded squad that will feature Vinicius, Rodrygo, Eder Militao and other top talents, Americans have an opportunity to see one of the best teams in the world. Brazil previously played at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Yet, before that friendly, it had been six years since the South American nation featured in the United States.

Unfortunately for those in Florida, Kyle Field in Texas drew 85,249 fans with a larger stadium. Camping World Stadium will not be able to surpass that figure. Regardless, Wednesday’s game is a great opportunity for fans to show out in force.

Major task for USA in front of record crowd against Brazil

Not only will the record crowd against Brazil put pressure on the USA. This is the last chance for the USMNT to find its footing before the Copa America. Previously, Colombia humiliated the United States with a 5-1 drubbing in Landover, MD. Therefore, the United States wants to enter the tournament this summer with some form of confidence.

A winning result against Brazil can boost the feeling around the team both inside and outside. Many fans, including many of those who will be in attendance at Camping World Stadium, are starting to criticize the USMNT before a pivotal stretch for the team. By no means is the United States the favorite to win the tournament, but fans certainly have expectations for some form of success.

Playing Brazil, in addition to the friendly against Colombia, sheds light on where the team stands before the Copa America. Proving itself in front of a record crowd in Orlando can be a major boost. At the same time, the game runs the risk of throwing more issues into the side.

PHOTOS: IMAGO