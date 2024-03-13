The USA men’s national team is looking to defend its Nations League title with a squad that consists of a talented class of players. The USMNT defeated Trinidad and Tobago to clinch a spot in the final four of the Nations League. In doing so, Gregg Berhalter’s side also punched a ticket to the Copa America in the summer of 2024. However, this squad will have its eyes set on another trophy in an era of success.

In the semifinals, the United States will face Jamaica. The Reggae Boyz stunned Canada in the quarterfinals, and the Caribbean nation is bringing several top-class players to the semifinals. Leon Bailey, Michail Antonio and Demarai Gray have drastically changed the outlook of the Jamaica national team. In the other semifinal, Mexico is facing a Panama side that thrashed Costa in the quarterfinals. Regardless of the opponent, the USMNT faces a tall task to defend its title.

The squad that will represent the USMNT in those games is strong. Head coach Gregg Berhalter had a difficult choice when it came to selecting certain positions. The striker position, for example, presented a challenge because of the success Americans have had this season. Josh Sargent and Ricardo Pepi made the cut based on their outputs. However, Berhalter named players like Haji Wright, Jordan Pefok and Brandon Vazquez who have each had successful months building into this squad.

Reyna and Adams make the cut despite playing time concerns

Gio Reyna will represent the USA in the squad for the Nations League this month. This year has been a challenging one for Reyna, who has been devoid of minutes at both Borussia Dortmund and Nottingham Forest, where the midfielder is on loan. However, Berhalter, who had an infamous row with Reyna after the World Cup, said Reyna has proven enough with the national team to warrant a selection for the Nations League squad.

Similarly, Tyler Adams has yet to make his return from a lengthy injury after moving from Leeds in the summer. However, Cherries manager Andoni Iraola has said Adams is nearing his return to action, and that is enough to bring Adams into the USMNT squad. Berhalter said he does not expect Adams to play the full 90 as he would often do when fit. Moreover, starting may not even be an option. Yet, his status does allow him to reacquaint himself with the national team.

As expected, players like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Antonee Robinson will feature prominently at the CONCACAF Nations League Finals. Those games will be available on Paramount+.

USA Nations League squad

Goalkeepers

Drake Callender (Inter Miami), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City) and Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest)

Defenders

Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati) and Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Midfielders

Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Milan) and Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest)

Forwards

Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (Milan), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven) and Tim Weah (Juventus).

PHOTO: IMAGO.