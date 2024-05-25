Oaktree Capital, an American investment group, have acquired Inter, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the club’s legendary history.

In fact, with Oaktree’s purchase, Inter become the latest Italian team with American majority ownership.

Roma, Atalanta, Fiorentina, Genoa, and AC Milan are among the others. The 2024-25 season will be the first time that US companies own both Milan giants.

After acquiring the Nerazzurri, Italian journalist Fabrizio Biasin shed light on Oaktree Capital’s approach. He implies that the club’s present leadership will continue in their new roles as owners.

While speaking with TV Play, he indicated that the company’s new ownership “apparently has every intention of continuing with the same corporate structure”.

But he does make it clear that, like other investment firms, Oaktree’s end goal is to make money. This opens the door to the possibility of a future sale of the club.

“The goal of a fund is to make money, so in the long term, we should expect a sale”, Biasin added. He also highlighted that the Americans would not be injecting substantial funds into the transfer market. “Obviously, Oaktree will not invest 100 million on the market. No doubt about it.”

Plans to depart San Siro underway

The construction of Inter’s new stadium is one of the key areas where Oaktree should have a notable influence. “Oaktree is a company famous for its real estate investments.

So, they will try to build a stadium in Milan and make the club more attractive,” said Biasin. With Oaktree’s help, this might be a smart move that boosts the club’s worth and income.

Most importantly, there would be little to no change to the team’s leadership or roster, according to the Italian, even if the owners have changed.

He thinks coach Simone Inzaghi and important players like Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez are nearing contract extensions. “There’s no problem with the coach’s renewal. He, Barella, and Lautaro are all close to signing new deals,” Biasin assured.

Not to forget Chinese success

The journalist also thanked departing president, Steven Zhang, who oversaw the club’s tremendous success throughout his tenure. “Before his arrival, Inter were in 65th place in the UEFA ranking.

In recent years, the club has been consistently in the top 10 places,” Biasin pointed out. Inter won several domestic championships and advanced to the Europa League and Champions League finals under Zhang.

The Serie A winners have entered a new chapter, which will prioritize stability and strategic expansion, especially in the real estate sector.

The club’s management will remain the same for the foreseeable future, even if there may be intentions to sell it in the future. The club’s infrastructure seems to be another area that the US owners are keen on improving.

“For the first time in history, Inter becomes American,” Biasin said bluntly, describing the transition to a new era of reserved optimism and planned expansion.

Photo credit: IMAGO / NurPhoto