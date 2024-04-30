The controversy from Everton’s win over Nottingham Forest has led to the Premier League conceding it made more referee mistakes. The pivotal relegation scrap led to three points for the Toffees that may be the difference in keeping Sean Dyche’s side in the top flight. However, Nottingham Forest had three penalty shouts that went unanswered from center referee Anthony Taylor. The video assistant referee also refused to intervene despite several clear offenses.

Howard Webb, the head of the Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL) that sets the Premier League’s referee assignments, admitted there was an error. Webb said Nottingham Forest deserved a penalty for Ashley Young’s challenge on Callum Hudson-Odoi in the box. Initially, Taylor deemed Young played the ball. Then, audio from the VAR conversation said there was mutual contact between Hudson-Odoi and Young. In other words, the match officials said there was not enough to bring down the forward. Nor was there “clear action” from Young in bringing down Hudson-Odoi.

“We would have preferred an intervention for the referee to go to the screen and make a judgment for himself,” Webb said. “It probably would have come out with a different outcome if that had happened.”

Michael Owen, hosting the program with Webb, brought up the fact that Taylor claimed Young played the ball. Webb said there is an argument that his comments should have factored in a decision for Taylor to go to the monitor.

Nottingham Forest still not satisfied amid Premier League referee mistakes

Nottingham Forest infamously sent out a message on social media haranguing the officials from the game and the Premier League. Forest demanded the Premier League and the PGMOL release the audio for each of the decisions. Webb defended the first two dismissals of Forest’s penalty claims. He said they were largely subjective. He added the Premier League has set a high threshold for penalizing contact in reference to the supposed foul on Gio Reyna in the first half. Then, Ashley Young’s playing of the ball with the hand was not given because it was a natural position.

What this all shows is mass confusion. Inconsistency in calls given has plagued the Premier League, and Nottingham Forest is simply the latest to suffer. Earlier in the season, dreadful officiating in the Liverpool game at Tottenham took a good goal away from Luis Diaz. The decision was so impactful that Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp called for a replay.

“Our job is to make sure we have a positive impact on the game by identifying correct decisions on the field. This was not one,” Webb added. “[VAR] are human beings as well. We are always trying to reduce the number of errors that we make.”

Webb then mentioned some of the protocols the PGMOL has in place to prevent these down the road. That includes more communication between matchdays, enhanced training and further sharing of information and tactics. Still, as long as these issues are happening, the Premier League will suffer. While that is Nottingham Forest two weeks ago or in a previous game against Liverpool, these decisions have huge consequences for clubs looking to stay up.

