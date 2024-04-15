As seen with previous matchups between Manchester City and Real Madrid, these two clubs often meet when the most is on the line. Wednesday’s return leg in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals concludes the fifth meeting between the two in the last nine knockout stages in the competition. A thrilling 3-3 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu set up another enticing game at the Etihad where one team will reach the last four of the Champions League.

The two sides have met 11 times in competitive fixtures. Each has come in the Champions League, with the first coming just over 10 years ago. That was in the group stage of the 2012/13 season, and it is the only time the two have played outside of the knockout rounds.

In total, Manchester City holds the slightest edge in the head-to-head record. With four wins compared to Real Madrid’s three, the two clubs played out draws on four occasions. Here is how each of those games in the history between the two played out.

Previous matchups between City and Real Madrid

UEFA Champions League 2012/13, Group Stage

Real Madrid 3-2 Manchester City (Tuesday, September 18, 2012)

Manchester City 1-1 Real Madrid (Wednesday, November 21, 2012)

UEFA Champions League 2015/16, Semifinal

Manchester City 0-0 Real Madrid (Tuesday, April 26, 2016)

Real Madrid 1-0 Manchester City (Wednesday, May 4, 2016)

UEFA Champions League 2019/20, Round of 16

Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City (Wednesday, February 26, 2020)

Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid (Friday, August 7, 2020)

UEFA Champions League 2021/22, Semifinal

Manchester City 4-3 Real Madrid (Tuesday, April 26, 2022)

Real Madrid 3-1 Manchester City (Wednesday, May 4, 2022)

UEFA Champions League 2022/23, Semifinal

Real Madrid 1-1 Manchester City (Tuesday, May 9, 2023)

Manchester City 4-0 Real Madrid (Wednesday, May 17, 2023)

UEFA Champions League 2023/24, Semifinal

Real Madrid 3-3 Manchester City (Tuesday, April 9, 2024)

Looking ahead to the next matchup

Over those years, Manchester City and Real Madrid have taken turns being the best teams in Europe. In the 2010s, it was Real Madrid to rattle off three successive Champions League titles, including four in a five-year span. Now, Manchester City is looking for its second European crown.

That first-leg draw featured several stunning finishes, with each of Manchester City’s three goals coming from outside the box. However, Real Madrid exposed a traditionally resolute defense with two goals against the run of play. Then, Federico Valverde lashed home a volley, the game’s sixth goal, as the tie ended all square.

It is unlikely this game can rival the goal count from the Santiago Bernabeu, but there is no reason it should be short on drama. Manchester City’s record at home against Real Madrid is strong with three wins and two draws. However, the new Premier League leaders will fancy themselves as favorites.

