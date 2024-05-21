There is a legitimate prospect that Manchester City will move on from Ederson as its goalkeeper by selling the Brazilian. This mandates that the right offer comes in for his services, as Manchester City will not easily sell one of the more reliable players in the squad. According to reports, the decision comes down to Ederson himself. The goalkeeper missed the final game of the season as Manchester City won a fourth Premier League title on the bounce due to a fractured eye socket.

Ederson has been the first-choice goalkeeper for Manchester City for the last seven seasons. Therefore, Ederson is a six-time Premier League champion. Additionally, he won the treble last season as Manchester City clinched its first UEFA Champions League title. Ederson’s trophy cabinet with the side also includes two FA Cups, four League Cups and a pair of Community Shields.

Based on that haul, Ederson has a case as one of the best goalkeepers in Premier League history. That is why Manchester City may be willing to cash in on other clubs looking to upgrade at the goalkeeper position. Additionally, there is some speculation that Ederson is ready to move on from the Etihad. As he sat on the sidelines, Ederson was fairly nonchalant, perhaps indicating a laissez-faire attitude regarding his future at Manchester City.

Some rumblings out of Ederson’s camp show he is ready to quit the marathon that is the Premier League. In seven years at the club, Ederson has made over 330 appearances between the sticks. His trophy resume speaks for itself, which means he may look for something less demanding.

Selling Ederson is sensible move for Man City and goalkeeper

The Saudi Pro League presents a great opportunity for both Ederson and Manchester City. The big-spending clubs like Al-Hilal or Al-Nassr have thrown cash around at recognizable players from Europe. Ederson fits that bill, and he would be a fascinating target for a club in that competition.

Some reports show that the Saudi Pro League is ready to pay Manchester City $60 million to bring Ederson aboard. At the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign, Ederson signed a contract at the Etihad that locked him down through the 2025/26 season. Therefore, as things stand, the goalkeeper has two years remaining on his contract. Manchester City would earn transfer income by selling Ederson to the Saudi Pro League.

Then, for the player, the Middle East is a place where Ederson will be the top goalkeeper. At the same time, he will make more money than he does at Manchester City. Ederson is already 30 years old. While goalkeepers have long careers compared to outfield players, Ederson could suffer from wear and tear with so many games.

Manchester City already has a capable replacement

If Ederson does move on, some of his transfer funds will go toward finding a new goalkeeper. Or, Manchester City can look to the player who served as Ederson’s backup. Setafn Ortega proved that he is a capable goalkeeper in the Premier League. He maintained a clean sheet against Tottenham in the penultimate game to set Manchester City on a path to a Premier League title. That included a sensational save on Son Heung-min to preserve City’s lead.

The German may be older than Ederson, but he has only played 33 games across all competitions in the last two seasons. If Stefan Ortega can perform in the FA Cup to deliver a domestic double while Ederson nurses his injury, Manchester City would have a strong base to build on for next season without the Brazilian.

