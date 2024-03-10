Real Madrid were the subject of an inquiry that was disclosed earlier this week by the Spanish Football Federation.

For one thing, they have been utilizing their TV station to air documentaries. In those videos, they criticize the ‘errors’ of the referees who will be in charge of their next matches.

As the first team to complain to the Federation, Sevilla added fuel to the fire of the long-running controversy around the subject.

A few days ago, the Competition Committee at the RFEF approved their request after some fiddling with the original rejection.

Prior to each La Liga match, Sevilla officially lodged a complaint over the hit pieces directed against the officials. Their goal is to prevent the La Liga heavyweights from exerting pressure on the referees.

Sevilla lodged their protest before the encounter on February 25. Thus, the Rojiblancos have initiated an inquiry into the issue. “Just before each match, with enormous dissemination on television”, they claim, “the videos try to create the image of a lack of professionalism and anti-Madridismo”.

Although the films have caused a stir on social media, Real Madrid TV really has a woeful audience. They have also contributed to the club’s ‘victim narrative’, as seen in their report vs Valencia.

The Sevilla camp claimed these clips insinuate a prejudice against them. They also think the videos heighten match stress by conditioning the supporters to believe it.

New scandalous video emerges

However, the club hierarchy reportedly do not expect to impose any punishment. A private media business officially operates the channel, even though they aim the content at Real Madrid supporters. This eliminates any possibility of disciplinary action against the club. That is unless the Competition Committee finds evidence of contentious decision-making by the La Liga leaders.

So, Carlo Ancelotti’s team isn’t reportedly worried about this continuing probe because they think they have every right to do this. According to Diario AS, they have now released a new video featuring referee Mario Melero Lopez, who was in charge of Sunday’s match against Celta Vigo.

Among Melero Lopez’s ‘mistakes’ that Real Madrid TV brought to light was his decision not to penalize Eduardo Camavinga for a challenge. While serving as the contest’s video assistant referee, this incident occurred during their clash versus Rayo Vallecano in the previous matchday.

Real Madrid provide answer on field

Meanwhile, the Whites answered all the questions about their off-field behavior by cruising to a 4-0 victory against Celta Vigo. That put an end to their winless streak of two matches.

The Blancos got off to a flying start and scored the first goal just before halftime. After Vicente Guaita made a good stop from a header by Antonio Rudiger, Vinicius scored on the second attempt. The second 45 minutes saw a greater offensive threat from Celta Vigo, but it was Ancelotti’s men who scored more goals.

Once again, Rudiger was instrumental in the second half, this time setting the score at 2-0 with a header that beat the unlucky Guaita. Substitute Carlos Dominguez sent the ball in his own net at the far post for a third own goal.

Time was still on Arda Guler’s side when he scored Real Madrid’s opening goal. His impressive talent allowed him to dribble past Guaita and score into the back of the goal.

Photo credit: IMAGO / CordonPress IMAGO / CordonPress