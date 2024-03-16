At the 2009 Sao Paulo State Championship, Neymar scored his debut goal for Santos at the age of 17. Fifteen years later, he is associated with returning to the Black-and-White, completing a full circle.

Having begun his career at Vila Belmiro, where he scored an astounding 136 goals in 225 games, Neymar joined Barcelona in 2013, at the age of 21. He thus began his trip to European soccer. The current Brazil captain won three league championships and the Copa Libertadores before departing.

And their bond is still very much alive. Indeed, the Brazilian club is becoming more convinced that they can get the winger to return to the fold.

Particularly considering the 32-year-old’s decision to depart PSG for Al-Hilal last summer, leaving him with a very unclear future. Due to his poor performance in Saudi Arabia, the Brazilian star will be a free agent in 2025.

Santos president talks up Neymar return again

Despite speculation that he may go back to where it all started, the superstar is still healing from ACL surgery. The severe injury Neymar sustained in October 2023 has kept him out of action for the time being.

It is unlikely that he will play a role for Al-Hilal this season, considering he has only appeared in three Saudi Pro League games thus far. The national team is crossing its fingers that Neymar will be able to make a full recovery in time to compete in next summer’s Copa America in the US.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Teixeira, president of Santos, has already made a huge indication about a comeback for the ex-Peixe academy breakthrough. What’s more, a recent meeting between the two might pave the way for the player to return to his homeland.

The president and the forward met at the match between Santos and Corinthians when the veteran was a spectator. It was at that moment that he was spotted and shown attention by many.

“The conversation was very brief, but quick conversations are often the most effective. To play here, he needs to recover well. He will continue his experience there and then come”, Teixeira told ESPN Brazil.

Although the scenario is still developing and will take time to finish, Teixeira has now reiterated his statements. He has now told Mundo Deportivo: “Neymar has a relationship of appreciation, respect and gratitude towards Santos. I think that path [to return] is inevitable. But, for now I see a void in his intention to return to Brazil, as many things need to develop.”

Santos to keep promise?

Relegated Santos allegedly granted Neymar’s request to rest his number 11 jersey until his comeback, adding more evidence that his return is probable. After being unexpectedly relegated from Brazil’s top league, Santos will play in the second level for the first time in 2024.

“I received a call from him, and he told me, ‘President, since you have removed the 10 until Santos returns to the first division, then remove the 11 until I return,’” Teixeira told TV Santa Cecilia in December.

Even though Neymar’s homecoming date is still up in the air, the president did add that they may hold on to the number 11 jersey until then.

Photo credits: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS : IMAGO / Fotoarena