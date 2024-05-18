Emma Hayes will leave Chelsea women’s team on a high note. The soon-to-be United States women’s national team manager lifted the Women’s Super League (WSL) title on Saturday thanks to a 6-0 thumping of Manchester United.

It previously seemed as if Hayes may depart the west London side without a trophy this season. This would have been a rare failure, as the coach entered the current campaign with 13 trophies since joining in 2012.

Hayes even recently conceded the 2023/24 WSL title race to Manchester City just two weeks ago. The bizarre comments came as Chelsea found themselves six points behind the league leaders. Hayes and her team, however, did have an extra game in hand compared to City.

Despite the remarks, the Blues fought back and edged out City on goal differential. Both clubs finished the domestic campaign on 55 points, but Chelsea grabbed the title thanks to the lopsided win on Saturday.

While the Blues netted six goals in their final matchup, City only managed to beat Aston Villa by a scoreline of 2-1.

Chelsea players overcome with emotion after dramatic win

The dramatic triumph is particularly emotional for the club due to the pending departure of Hayes. The coach will go down as the top manager in WSL history. With Hayes at the helm, Chelsea became the most prestigious women’s club in English soccer.

After Arsenal won the first two titles of the competition, the Blues have now collected seven of the last nine league championships. This includes a series of five consecutive league triumphs for Hayes.

Following the final whistle on Saturday, players wildly celebrated their triumph with Hayes. Substitutes near the bench surrounded their manager as soon the game ended.

Club captain Millie Bright also rushed back towards the sidelines to jump into Hayes’ arms. Players then pushed the coach to the front of the celebrations with the traveling fans. Hayes even pointed to the Chelsea badge as supporters cheered for their outgoing manager.

After the win, Bright spoke on the added intensity of the title race due to Hayes’ future with the club. “It’s extra special to get it for Emma [Hayes] and the players who are leaving us,” proclaimed Bright. “We were up against a tough opponent and we needed a 10 out of 10 performance. Every player was incredible.”

“That’s our standards, we shouldn’t be underestimated to make this sort of comeback because we’re defending champions. It’s been an emotional season for Emma especially. We picked her up [after the loss at Liverpool] like she does for us everyday.”

Coach now set to join USWNT at crucial time

Hayes will now head across the pond to lead the USWNT. The Chelsea triumph should give the coach a boost going into a pressurized situation with the Stars and Stripes. Typically a powerhouse in the women’s game, the USWNT is coming off of massively disappointing display at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

As a result, Hayes must work her magic to get the Americans back to the pinnacle of the sport. The USWNT is also experiencing somewhat of a changing of the guard, as many veteran stars have recently retired. Hayes will get to lead the Americans on the sidelines for their upcoming friendlies with South Korea on June 1st and 4th. The USWNT will then head to the Summer Olympics in France in July.

