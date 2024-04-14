Manchester United have had their fair share of problems this season, and Alejandro Garnacho’s social media behavior doesn’t help things at all.

Garnacho has had a very successful individual season at Manchester United. He starts every game, plays on the right side instead of his regular left, and contributes offensively and defensively.

At the young age of 19, he is quickly emerging as a crucial player for the Red Devils. In the match against Everton, he became the youngest player in Premier League history to win two penalties in a single game.

He might be a promising player for the next season.

He’s a calm and collected teammate who has been a popular choice despite the team’s rough season. United have found a new right winger, thanks to Jadon Sancho’s loan exit and Antony’s bad play.

United have had a rough season and are in danger of finishing worst in the Premier League era. However, the 19-year-old rising star has been a rare shining light. The Red Devils’ depressing 2-2 draw against Bournemouth dropped them to seventh place. A further decline in form between now and next month would be a record-breaking setback.

Why did Ten Hag replace Garnacho?

Even this past weekend, the issues at Old Trafford persisted, and they have begun to affect Garnacho as well. At halftime in United’s 2-2 away draw with Bournemouth on Saturday, the 19-year-old was substituted.

The Argentina international had let Bournemouth score first after giving the ball away. But while the teenager assisted on Bruno Fernandes’ first-half equalizer, he was later substituted for Amad.

Following the game, supporters saw that the account of the 19-year-old had liked two posts made by Mark Goldbridge, a host of United fan channels. In one post, it said that at Ten Hag‘s post-match news conference, he had thrown Garnacho under the bus.

The Dutchman explained why he brought off the player at halftime, citing tactical and fitness reasons. Ten Hag said in his post-match news conference that United needed surgery on Garnacho’s flank because of their defensive troubles, reflecting on the replacement.

“I think we had to repair the right side,” Ten Hag said. “We didn’t play well, the spaces were there in possession and we had to bring a sub there. Garnacho was, during the week, also not training. Only yesterday [he trained]. So, we thought bring some energy and bring some more quality, quality in the sense of cooperation, togetherness on that right side.”

What happened after United’s draw?

It seems that Garnacho is still upset about being replaced; he liked two messages by United supporter Mark Goldbridge on social media. Some of the tweets were critical of Ten Hag’s treatment of the winger. Others argued that other players deserved to go out before him.

Goldbridge wrote a post that read: “Garnacho has been one of our best players this season. Poor first half but taking him off at half-time and holding him up as the problem is a joke. Many have done much worse week in week out and are still out there.”

According to Goldbridge, after Ten Hag’s remarks to the media: “Ten Hag subtly blaming Garnacho in the post match press conference… Not a good look throwing a 19-year-old under the bus who has actually delivered for you this season. But then again he’s clearly scared of upsetting the bigger earners.”

Garnacho also posted a photo of himself staring down at the field with an expression of disbelief on his Instagram account in response to United’s draw.

