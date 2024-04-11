Argentina will have a lot riding on 2024 since they are the current continental and world champions. Eventually, they want to defend the World Cup, but the onus remains on winning the Copa America first.

Lionel Messi pushes La Albiceleste to new heights in almost every game he plays. He is constantly adding another trophy to his already famous career. Still, it has raised expectations to levels never before seen So, heading into this year’s Copa America in the US, the squad will play every game with the weight of titles on their shoulders. The Argentina friendlies going into the Copa America will be pivotal to continue the momentum Lionel Scaloni has built over recent years.

How has Argentina fared so far in 2024?

The 2024 schedule for Argentina started with a rout of El Salvador. When Lionel Messi was ruled out with an injury, Argentina still managed to win well in Philadelphia, scoring three goals.

Then, the South American powerhouses completed their two-game tour of the US with another well-deserved win. Messi was again absent with an injury. In a friendly match against Costa Rica, Scaloni’s squad rallied from behind to win 3-1 in Los Angeles.

Once again, the United States will play host to an Argentina friendly on June 9 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL, when it takes on Ecuador. Then, in the days leading up to the Copa America, Argentina will face Guatemala at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

The Argentine national team confirmed the matches back in February. Thus, fans in Chicago had the opportunity to purchase tickets to see Argentina in action beforehand. Messi did not feature at club level when Inter Miami played at Soldier Field in 2023. Droves of fans purchased tickets to see Messi in action, and the club provided them the opportunity to get a ticket to a game later in the season or the following campaign.

Argentina friendly in Chicago may move back to Buenos Aires

Chicago supporters, meanwhile, will likely have to wait a little longer to see Messi play at their stadium. According to TyC Sports, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) is pushing to have the June friendly match against Ecuador played in Buenos Aires.

Given the existing arrangement, it would be rather challenging for the firm to advertise the event in the United States. Having the national team’s farewell at home before the Copa America is a concept that the AFA is fond of, nevertheless. It would also provide Argentina fans with a chance to see many of the injured Argentina players in action. That includes Messi, Paulo Dybala, Exequiel Palacios of Bayer Leverkusen and Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi.

To be well-prepared for the next big event, Argentina will be hoping that everyone is ready for the friendlies.

PHOTOS: IMAGO