Now that Jurgen Klopp is out of the picture at Liverpool, Ruben Amorim is allegedly in pole position to replace him.

Following his replacement of Xabi Alonso as the number one target for the Liverpool position, the Portuguese has finally spoken out.

The popular choice for the position after Jurgen Klopp’s departure at the season’s conclusion was former Reds player Xabi Alonso. However, he made his intentions known to remain with German club Bayer Leverkusen this week.

Under the Spanish coach’s tutelage, they are within striking distance of the Bundesliga championship. Thus, the Reds will have to seek elsewhere to replace Klopp when the current season comes to a close.

Once Michael Edward returns, he and the newly appointed sports director Richard Hughes will turn their attention to the remaining targets on their list. Over the weekend, the 39-year-old Amorim has become the clear frontrunner to sit next at the red-hot Reds seat.

What did Amorim said about Liverpool interest?

In order to woo Amorim away from Sporting, Liverpool would reportedly need to pay a staggering sum of over $21 million. It’s a sum that would set a new record in Portugal.

During his four years as coach in Lisbon, the Portuguese boss has won three major championships with the club. Their 2-1 victory against Estrela Amadora puts them in position to capture a second Portuguese crown.

The win on Friday propelled them to the top of the Primeira Liga, passing Benfica in the process. After the game, reporters wanted to know whether Amorim was interested in taking over as manager of Liverpool.

Despite acknowledging interest, the former midfielder said he is content with the Green and Whites. “Right now, I’m focused on Sporting. I’m very proud to be Sporting’s coach”, he told Portuguese newspaper Record.

“We’re focused on winning titles. You’ll see in the end. I have a contract and I’m very happy here. That’s the most important thing, more than contracts, I’m very happy here. The focus is on beating Benfica in the Portuguese Cup.”

Liverpool move closer than believed?

Indeed, the confirmation of Ruben Amorim’s appointment as Jurgen Klopp’s successor is imminent, as it is inevitable in the managerial realm. Fulham star Joao Palhinha, who spent two years under Amorim, claims as much.

“Ruben is a coach with a lot of quality, one of the best in Portugal. He has done an excellent job since Braga”, he told O Jogo. “He has in-depth knowledge of the game and has a close relationship with the players.

“The way he is growing, he won’t stay in Portugal much longer. It will not be for lack of opportunities that he will not leave Portugal. He dreams and aims to win another title with Sporting and then the future will be in his hands. Yes, of course, although the pressure is different.

“When you coach a big Portuguese club, you have pressure from the fans and the size of the club itself, which forces you to win. When you coach Liverpool, you have pressure from the fans, the club and the whole world. The way it is developing, I think it will be a matter of time.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / Atlantico Press