Our Iraq National Team TV schedule lays out where you can find matches for Usood al-Rafidayn.

Iraq is one of nine nations to have won the AFC Asian Cup (one of eight current nations, as Israel shifted to UEFA in the 1970s).

While this achievement in 2007 (a triumph that earned them a spot in the 2009 Confederations Cup) is the high mark, Iraq have also won first place at the Asian Games (1982), WAFF Championship (2002), Arab Cup (a record four times), Arabian Gulf Cup (also four times – most recently in 2023), the West Asian Games (2005), and Arab Games (1985).

However, Iraq have only qualified for one FIFA World Cup tournament. Mexico ’86 was their lone appearance, where they lost all three group matches, scoring just one goal.

Iraq National Team TV schedule and streaming links

First game: October 19, 1957 (Draw vs Morocco in Beirut)

Manager: Jesús Casas

Best World Cup finish: 23rd (1986 – Only appearance)

Best AFC Asian Cup Finish: Winners (2007)

Where can I watch the Iraq match?

You’ll find the AFC Asian Cup as well as Asian World Cup Qualifiers on Paramount+. These are the major events on Iraq’s plate each cycle.

The World Cup, should Iraq qualify, will continue in 2026 on FOX Sports and Telemundo/Peacock.

Friendlies can pop up on almost any channel that shows soccer, with the varying opponents and locations dictating the broadcast details. Check this page often for the latest games!

Watch Iraq on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Don’t miss aN Iraq match

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which details where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.



To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).