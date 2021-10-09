UniMás is a Spanish-language television network that’s available across cable and satellite. It’s a free-to-air channel that you can watch locally in many major cities with a HD antenna.

The channel is run by Univision Communications. Originally called Telefutura, UniMás is in direct competition with Universo. Both of them have similar programming.

For soccer fans, UniMás broadcasts a lot of the top games from across UEFA Champions League, Liga MX, World Cup qualifiers, Gold Cup and other competitions. As a result, it has an eclectic mix of soccer coverage.

Watch UniMás on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

In 2020, Univision renewed the rights to the Champions League for three more seasons. As a result, the rights will expire at the end of the 2023/24 season.

At the time, Univision’s president of sports said this:

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the UEFA Champions League following a historic start for the property across the Univision portfolio of networks.”

In addition to soccer, the channel shows telenovelas, drama series, reality TV, sitcoms, reruns of foreign TV series and movies. Often, the films are Spanish-dubbed versions of American movie releases.

Upcoming Matches on UniMás:

Univision Communications claims that UniMás is “the fastest growing major broadcast network on television.”

UniMás is the sister network of Univision, TUDN and Galavisión.

READ MORE: How to watch soccer on Univision networks

UniMás: Where to watch it

Watching soccer on UniMás is pretty easy.

Firstly, it’s a free-to-air channel that you can sometimes pick up locally with a HD antenna. Secondly, you can watch it through your cable or satellite company. Thirdly, you can watch it via streaming service fuboTV and Vidgo. In conclusion, more details about UniMás can be found on its official website.

What questions do you have about the channel or any of its soccer programming? Let us know in the comments section. We’ll do our best to answer your questions.

Soccer Channels

Here’s our comprehensive listing of the different soccer channels available:

Finally, let us know what questions you have about UniMás. In short, tell us in the comments section below.