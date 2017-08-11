If you’re looking for a soccer game on DISH, you’ve come to the right place.
With DISH having access to most of the channels that feature soccer, we’ve compiled a list of all of the channel numbers as well as which channels are in HD so you can find your games faster instead of channel surfing with your remote control.
From NBCSN to beIN SPORTS and more, DISH offers a thorough lineup of soccer channels so you can watch the Beautiful Game in your living room.
SPECIAL OFFER: With DISH Network, get NBCSN, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Plus and more. DISH Network is offering 190 channels starting for $49.99/month, and you’ll get a free Amazon Echo Dot as well as one year of HBO (use offer code CJFreeEchoDot). Get the details on the offer or call 855-389-9730 today.
Plus, DISH’s Multi-Sport Pack gives you over 35 of your favorite networks — NFL Red Zone, NFL Network, MLB Network, beIN SPORTS and over 20 Regional Sports Networks at a price that starts at just $13/month.
Here’s the most updated channel listing for soccer on DISH:
|Sports network
|DISH channel numbers
|Altitude Sports
|413 HD
|Azteca America
|825 SD
|beIN SPORTS
|392, 871 HD
|beIN SPORTS Español
|873 HD
|CBSSN
|158 HD
|Comcast SportsNet (regional)
|412, 419, 424, 429, 438
|ESPN
|140 HD
|ESPN 2
|143 HD
|ESPN Deportes
|854 HD
|ESPNEWS
|142 SD
|ESPNU
|141 HD
|FOX
|5737, 8103, 8203, 8303, 8493
|FOX Deportes
|855 HD
|FOX Sports 1
|150 HD
|FOX Sports 2
|397 SD
|FOX Soccer Plus
|406 HD
|FSN (regional)
|418, 423, 425, 427, 436
|Galavision
|273 HD
|MLS Direct Kick
|566-570
|NBC
|5731, 5732, 8002, 8102, 8402, 8492
|NBCSN
|159 HD
|NBC Universo
|838 SD
|Premiere FC (PFC)
|9801
|Premier League Extra Time
|875-880 SD
|ROOT Sports (regional)
|414
|Telemundo
|835 SD
|UniMas
|830 SD
|Univision
|827 HD
|Univision Deportes
|869 HD
|USA
|105 HD
