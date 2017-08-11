dish-networl-logo

If you’re looking for a soccer game on DISH, you’ve come to the right place.

With DISH having access to most of the channels that feature soccer, we’ve compiled a list of all of the channel numbers as well as which channels are in HD so you can find your games faster instead of channel surfing with your remote control.

From NBCSN to beIN SPORTS and more, DISH offers a thorough lineup of soccer channels so you can watch the Beautiful Game in your living room.

Here’s the most updated channel listing for soccer on DISH:

 

Sports network DISH channel numbers
Altitude Sports 413 HD
Azteca America 825 SD
beIN SPORTS 392, 871 HD
beIN SPORTS Español 873 HD
CBSSN 158 HD
Comcast SportsNet (regional) 412, 419, 424, 429, 438
ESPN 140 HD
ESPN 2 143 HD
ESPN Deportes 854 HD
ESPNEWS 142 SD
ESPNU 141 HD
FOX 5737, 8103, 8203, 8303, 8493
FOX Deportes 855 HD
FOX Sports 1 150 HD
FOX Sports 2 397 SD
FOX Soccer Plus 406 HD
FSN (regional) 418, 423, 425, 427, 436
Galavision 273 HD
MLS Direct Kick 566-570
NBC 5731, 5732, 8002, 8102, 8402, 8492
NBCSN 159 HD
NBC Universo 838 SD
Premiere FC (PFC) 9801
Premier League Extra Time 875-880 SD
ROOT Sports (regional) 414
Telemundo 835 SD
UniMas 830 SD
Univision 827 HD
Univision Deportes 869 HD
USA 105 HD

 

 

