To make it easier for you to find games on TV, we’ve created this Barcelona TV schedule for viewers in the United States so you can be sure not to miss any Barcelona games from La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, Copa del Rey, friendlies or other competitions.
With the La Liga duo of Barcelona and Real Madrid among the most popular clubs in the world, there are plenty of people that wish to watch/listen/stream matches of the Spanish league here in the United States. According to UEFA’s coefficient rankings, La Liga is often ranked as the top league in all of Europe (convincingly beating England’s Barclays Premier League and Germany’s Bundesliga).
In the USA, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Español have the exclusive television rights for Barcelona La Liga matches through 2018/2019 season.
Barcelona TV schedule
Last updated: January 11, 2017
Wednesday, January 11
FC Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao (Copa del Rey, Round of 16 2nd leg), 3:15pm, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports, YipTV and fuboTV (free trial)
Saturday, January 14
Barcelona vs. Las Palmas, 10:15am, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports, YipTV and fuboTV (free trial)
Sunday, January 22
Eibar vs. Barcelona, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports, YipTV and fuboTV (free trial)
Sunday, January 29
Real Betis vs. Barcelona, 6am, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Sling World Sports, YipTV and fuboTV (free trial)
Tuesday, February 14
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
Wednesday, March 8
Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DirecTV Now and Sling Blue (free trial)
beIN SPORTS, the relatively new sports channel (created in 2012), won the contract to air the Spanish league’s matches here in America in 2012, as the Qatari-based company outbid ESPN, FOX Sports, and GolTV in the process. And in the summer of 2015, beIN SPORTS renewed its agreement to continue broadcasting La Liga for five more seasons in both English-language and Spanish-language through 2019/2020.
You have the Barcelona/Eibar game listed for 2:45p on beIN on Sunday, January 22. Yet my TV guide lists a French Ligue game starting at 2:55p on beIN on 1/22.
Which is it?
The Barcelona game will be on beIN SPORTS at 2:45pm ET on Sunday, January 22. The TV guide is incorrect.