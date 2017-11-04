Home
Most-watched soccer games on US TV for October 25-31, 2017

November 4, 2017 TV Ratings No Comments

Viewership for the MLS Knockout Round was up slightly from 2016 with an average of 301,000 viewers for the four matches across UniMás, UDN, ESPN2 and FS1. Viewership peaked for October 26th’s early match between expansion side Atlanta United and MLS original Columbus Crew, averaging a combined 577,000 on ESPN2 and UniMás and beating out last season’s top match of the knockout round by 114,000 viewers.

Last week also saw play from the first legs of the four MLS Conference Semi-Final matchups. English-language viewership was up nearly 24% from 2016 and 16% from 2015. Again, the match featuring Columbus Crew led in viewership with 424,000 tuning in on ESPN alone Tuesday evening.

Club América and Chivas de Guadalajara again dominated American soccer viewership last week with each club’s matches averaging 1.25 million and 889,000 respectively on Univision and Univision Deportes Network. It is the league’s third week in a row with at least one match averaging greater than 1 million viewers on Univision’s networks.

Last Saturday afternoon’s 1-0 defeat of Bournemouth by Chelsea provided NBC with its largest Premier League audience for the month of October as 710,000 tuned in. The Premier League is averaging 770,556 viewers through NBC’s first 9 broadcasts of the 2017-18 Season, down slightly from 783,111 viewers through the first 9 broadcasts of the 2016-17 Season.

Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for October 25-31, 2017:

Rank Date Competition Teams TV1 TV2 Total
1 10/28/17 Liga MX Monterrey / América Univision; 663000 UDN; 586000 1,249,000
2 10/28/17 Liga MX Chivas / Tijuana Univision; 452000 UDN; 437000 889,000
3 10/28/17 Premier League Bournemouth / Chelsea NBC; 710000 Unvso; 28000 738,000
4 10/26/17 MLS Knockout Atlanta United / Columbus Crew ESPN2; 309000 UniMás; 268000 577,000
5 10/29/17 Liga MX Toluca / Morelia Univision; 508000 —; — 508,000
6 10/31/17 MLS Conf. SF Columbus Crew / New York City FC ESPN; 424000 —; — 424,000
7 10/28/17 Liga MX Cruz Azul / Tigres —; — UDN; 399000 399,000
8 10/28/17 Premier League Man Utd / Spurs NBCSN; 327000 Unvso; 45000 372,000
9 10/28/17 Premier League West Brom / Man City NBCSN; 329000 —; — 329,000
10 10/25/17 MLS Knockout Chicago Fire / New York Red Bulls FS1; 89000 UniMás; 184000 273,000
11 10/29/17 MLS Conf. SF Vancouver Whitecaps / Seattle Sounders ESPN; 250000 —; — 250,000
12 10/26/17 MLS Knockout Houston Dynamo / Sporting Kansas City UniMás; 233000 —; — 233,000
13 10/29/17 Premier League Brighton / Southampton NBCSN; 197000 —; — 197,000
14 10/28/17 Premier League Liverpool / Huddersfield CNBC; 160000 —; — 160,000
15 10/30/17 MLS Conf. SF Houston Dynamo / Portland Timbers FS1; 149000 —; — 149,000
16 10/30/17 MLS Conf. SF New York Red Bulls / Toronto FC FS1; 132000 —; — 132,000
17 10/29/17 Liga MX Santos / Pachuca —; — UDN; 130000 130,000
18 10/29/17 Premier League Leicester City / Everton —; — Telemundo; 127000 127,000
19 10/25/17 MLS Knockout Vancouver Whitecaps / San Jose Earthquakes UniMás; 121000 —; — 121,000
20 10/28/17 Premier League Cyrstal Palace / West Ham —; — Unvso; 26000 26,000

