Where to find Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland in the Championship, you’ve come to the right place.
The north east derby features a clash between bottom of the table Sunderland against tenth-place Middlesbrough. The bragging rights in that part of England are on the line.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland
What: Championship, gameweek 16
When: Game kicks off at 7:15am ET / 4:15am PT; Sunday, November 5, 2017
Where: Live on ESPN3 and Sling Orange (7-day free trial)
With Sling Blue, you can watch Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland and tons of other Championship games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets or Xbox One.
Plus Sling Blue, the legal streaming service, also streams MLS, World Cup qualifiers, Champions League, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, International Champions Cup and more.
