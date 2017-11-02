Argentina call up Boca Juniors duo for Russia clash

Buenos Aires (AFP) – Boca Juniors strikers Dario Benedetto and Cristian Pavon were called into the Argentina squad on Thursday for the November 11 friendly international against World Cup hosts Russia in Moscow.
They join the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria in Jorge Sampaoli’s squad who will also face Nigeria in Krasnador four days later.
However, Messi will only feature in the game against Russia following an agreement between the Argentine federation and Barcelona.
Benedetto and Pavon have been key in helping Boca win seven games out of seven since the start of the domestic season.
Squad
Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Man Utd/ENG), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres/MEX), Agustin Marchesin (Club America/MEX).
Defenders: Javier Mascherano (Barcelona/ESP), Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla/ESP), Federico Fazio (AS Roma/ITA), Nicolas Otamendi (Man City/ENG), German Pezzella (Fiorentina/ITA).
Midfielders: Ever Banega (Sevilla/ESP), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan/ITA), Leandro Paredes (Zenit/RUS), Angel Di Maria (PSG/FRA), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon/POR), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica/POR), Emiliano Rigoni (Zenit/RUS), Matias Kranevitter (Zenit/RUS), Alejandro Gomez (Atalanta/ITA), Diego Perotti (AS Roma/ITA), Enzo Perez (River Plate), Fernando Belluschi (San Lorenzo).
Attackers: Lionel Messi (Barcelona/ESP), Paulo Dybala (Juventus/ITA), Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan/ITA), Sergio Aguero (Man City/ENG), Dario Benedetto (Boca Juniors), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors).