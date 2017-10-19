Home
beIN SPORTS to televise Galatasaray-Fenerbahce derby on US TV and streaming

October 19, 2017 Leagues: Turkish Super League No Comments

One of the greatest, most intense and often bitter derbies in the world will be shown on US television and streaming this Sunday between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

It’s the first time the Intercontinental Derby has been shown on US television in years.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, both based in Istanbul, will face off against each other on beIN SPORTS en Español on Sunday at 12:30pm ET. The game will also be streamed live on beIN SPORTS Connect, Sling World Sports and fuboTV.

In the current Turkish Süper Lig table, Galatasaray are atop the table while Fenerbahce is sitting in fifth place. Regardless, matches between these two Turkish heavyweight are always fiery and entertaining games both on and off the field.

beIN SPORTS acquired the US media rights to the Turkish Super Lig earlier this season. The vast majority of games thus far have been shown on beIN SPORTS Connect.

If you’ve never had a chance to experience the Intercontinental Derby, tune in to beIN SPORTS en Español on Sunday at 12:30pm ET.

