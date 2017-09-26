FOX Sports to air more than 32 World Cup games on FOX network

FOX Sports revealed today that it will air more than half of the 2018 World Cup games on the over-the-air FOX network.
During an invitation-only presentation to media in New York City Tuesday night, FOX Sports announced that more than 32 of the 64 World Cup matches will be on the FOX over-the-air network, which will make the 2018 FIFA World Cup the most accessible ever to viewers in the United States.
On a daily basis, FOX will keep viewers updated on all of the latest news, discussion and highlights with two shows. The first is World Cup Live (which sounds like NBCSN’s Premier League Live). World Cup Live will be hosted by Kate Abdo from 6am ET as it previews that day’s action. The matches will be hosted by Rob Stone. Then every evening, FOX will broadcast World Cup Tonight every afternoon from Russia with Fernando Fiore as the host of the daily highlights and discussion show.
Most matches in the World Cup will have kickoff times of 7am ET, 10am ET and 1pm ET.
As of press time, FOX Sports had not announced the lineup of talent they’ll be using to broadcast the World Cup to homes across the United States. But Landon Donovan will be featured in his first World Cup as a full-time broadcaster.
In total, FOX will air approximately 350 hours of coverage from the World Cup in Russia. The broadcaster will have its main set situated in the middle of Red Square in Moscow.
As a continuation of their strategy that they created last year, FOX Sports will continue to market Mexico as “their second team” to try to lure bilinguals to watch Mexico matches on the FOX Sports networks. Meanwhile, FOX is banking on the United States qualifying for the tournament. Earlier this year, FOX Sports President Eric Shanks joked that Eric Shanks joked that if the US Men’s National Team didn’t qualify for the 2018 World Cup “that would [be] like $200 million flushed down the toilet.”
FOX Sports will broadcast the draw for the 2018 World Cup matches on Friday, December 1. Qualification for the tournament will end in November.
While FOX Sports has the English-language rights to the tournament, the Spanish-language rights will be with Telemundo Deportes.
Photo credit: Ives Galarcep.