NBC Sports Gold subscribers receive apology after Premier League Pass outages

NBC Sports has issued an apology to subscribers of their NBC Sports Gold service after the debacle that occurred Saturday, which resulted in a major online outage at the same time that Manchester United played away against Southampton.
“We apologize for the disruptions and inconvenience, and appreciate your understanding as we continue to look for new ways to bring you the best sports content in the world,” NBC Sports wrote in an e-mail to NBC Sports Gold subscribers.
The outage Saturday caused fans of Premier League clubs in the US to flock to social media to vent their anger at NBC Sports. The NBC Sports Gold exclusive of Southampton-Manchester United had to be moved to a free NBCSports.com stream along with several other Premier League games.
“We experienced intermittent technical issues over the past two weekends on NBC Sports Gold,” continued NBC Sports. “Like you, we’re major fans of Premier League and our aim is to bring you the best experience possible. We haven’t done that.”
NBC Sports offered NBC Sports Gold subscribers an opportunity for a refund or credit to resolve the situation.
When World Soccer Talk asked what was the cause of the outage as well as what plans are in place to make sure the outages don’t happen again, a NBC Sports spokesman said, “While our conversations with vendors are confidential, we acknowledge the issues. We have tried to make it right with our customers and are working diligently to improve. No one is more disappointed and frustrated by the issues than we are.”
For supporters of Premier League clubs, the next selection of games available exclusively via NBC Sports Gold will be announced within the next 24-48 hours. As soon as we find out the schedule, we’ll post it on our Premier League schedule page.