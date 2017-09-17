Contra named as new Romania coach: Romanian Football Federation

Bucharest (AFP) – Cosmin Contra on Sunday was named as the new coach of Romania to replace Christoph Daum who was sacked following the country’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, officials said.
“The Romanian Football Federation has agreed a two-year contract with Cosmin Contra,” the FRF said in a statement.
The former international defender, 41, is currently in charge of Dinamo Bucharest who he led to the League Cup last season. Contra also played in Spain for Alaves and Getafe.
Daum, who was in charge for just over a year, was axed after Romania missed out on the World Cup with the team occupying fourth place in qualifying Group E, 10 points behind leaders Poland with just two games left.