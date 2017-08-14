First impressions of NBC Sports Gold’s Premier League Pass service for soccer fans

As a fan of one of “the other 14” clubs in the Premier League (the ones outside of The Big 6), NBC Sports Gold’s Premier League Pass service is a must-have by necessity if you want to watch every game that your club plays during the 2017/18 season. In all, the estimate is that more than 35% of many team’s games will be viewable only through Premier League Pass this season. Your mileage may vary.
After taking Premier League Pass for a test drive this past weekend, here are my first impressions.
Purchase experience
Signing up for NBC Sports Gold was a cinch. The cost is $49.99 per season. Just as I’ve written before, the price isn’t the issue. The fact that NBC Sports has delivered an in-between solution that doesn’t satisfy the cord cutters nor the TV subscribers is the problem, but that’s another story for another post.
The user experience
The best word to describe the Premier League Pass service so far is clunky.
After signing up for Premier League Pass on my laptop, the first place I went to was NBCSportsGold.com. But even though I had already signed up and paid, I still got prompted on that page (and continue to do so) to buy a Premier League Pass.
Instead, I had to click the yellow ‘Watch now’ button, which took me to nbcsports.com/gold. For future reference in order to avoid making the same mistake I made, just bookmark nbcsports.com/gold not NBCSportsGold.com to access your paid content.
When I did try to watch a live program (other than a game) for the first time, I was asked to log in to NBC Sports Gold once again (probably because the content was hosted on the stream.nbcsports.com server) even though I was already logged into the NBCSportsGold.com website. You would think that NBC Sports would have more of a seamless experience built for their paying customers.
Also when I tried to watch Premier League News, the stream had no audio at all. When the audio did pick up more than five minutes later, the audio and video were completely out of sync. Minutes later, the audio/video sync issue was corrected during the live program (which could have been a mistake by Premier League Productions, not NBC Sports). Still, however, it wasn’t a good first impression despite the Premier League News show itself being very informative.
At the conclusion of the live Premier League News program I watched on Monday, the stream starting showing the opening seconds of the Big Match Preview program hosted by Mark Pougatch where he began to discuss the Spurs-Chelsea match this weekend. Seconds later, and NBC Sports unfortunately stopped the stream. And as far as I know, there are no plans to offer Big Match Preview to Premier League Pass subscribers. More frustration.
Also, while the upcoming schedule of content on Premier League Pass is long and impressive, it’s not as easy to find the shows that have already aired. You can go to the full-event replays section, but you have to scroll past content for track and field, cycling and rugby to find the soccer content. Yes, you can use the drop-down navigation to select Premier League to filter out the other sports, but it’s another step. In addition to that, having a tab displayed on the website that says “Relive TDF’17” (for Tour de France) is overkill. Again, I didn’t subscribe to the cycling pass and I have zero interest in it, so why is it displayed on the main navigation when NBC Sports knows I’m not a subscriber to that service?
Last but not least, another way to watch the NBC Sports Gold content is through the NBCSports.com/live website where you can try to sort through what you can and can’t watch (the clips/highlights section is more accessible there).
Highlights
Speaking of highlights, on the Premier League Pass page at nbcsports.com/gold page, if you click on the ‘Highlights’ tab, you would expect to see a menu of highlights that are available to you from Premier League matches. Instead, there are no soccer highlights featured. All you see are links to highlights for rugby, track and field and cycling (see screengrab below).
With Premier League Pass, however, you can watch all 10 games available on replay under the NBCSports.com/gold website (under ‘Full event replays.’)
The match experience
The most important part of Premier League Pass is the matchday experience, and this is where the paid subscription service works best.
Thankfully, there are no banner advertisements and no spoilers to be found on Premier League Pass.
For me, personally, I was on the road this past Saturday so I wasn’t able to watch the Southampton-Swansea game live. But after returning home and avoiding all spoilers, the first thing I did was fire up the NBC Sports Gold app on the Roku, and then activated the app by entering a series of digits to verify that I was a Premier League Pass subscriber.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming
I was extremely thankful that the Southampton-Swansea match played as promised without any issues. After exiting the app to take a break and returning to the game later, the NBC Sports Gold app on the Roku asked me if I wanted to continue watching where I left off or to restart the game, which is a fantastic feature.
At half time during the game, there were no commercials. Instead there were the Match Stats from the first half, followed by an interview with a former footballer.
The video quality of the match itself was satisfactory. I didn’t experience any buffering (although it was an on-demand match, not live).
Overall, NBC’s Premier League Pass is a workable streaming package that does a decent job at providing the live and on-demand games, but the rest of the product seems rushed. The promise of more than 1,000 hours of content throughout the season via Premier League Pass is admirable, but the decision by NBC Sports to only provide a portion of the programming from Premier League Productions instead of everything is a disappointment. Having said that, the programming currently offered outside of games is good to have on in the background while you’re working (or studying).
If you really want to watch your teams play when they’re featured on Premier League Pass, go ahead and buy it. But don’t expect to be wowed by the current way that the programming is served up.
Meh. My biggest concern coming into this was that NBC was going to dis-invest in the on air product, not show Goal Zone or other programming after the matches, etc. That doesn’t seem to have been an issue. I watched the games this weekend via the regular NBC Sports app, over the air on NBC via my Antenna and with cable, all worked well. I don’t really see a true need to buy this unless I want to watch the three or four Arsenal matches that will be sent to this product.
Hmm I was debating this because I wanted to see how some of the live material was handled. I think I will wait being as it looks like if you miss the live news at 8am it won’t be available for replay. I still think that NBC could have better helped fans who wanted to make a decision by allowing a week or 2 of free access to see if people really wanted to pay money for this but as of now I am still on the fence about this.
So Premier league news must be viewed live? That sucks, that is probably the best product besides the matches.
You’re supposed to be able to watch it on delay, too. I just happened to come across it when it was live. But checking the ‘Full event replays’ on both NBCSports.com/gold and NBCSports.com/live, I’m not seeing replays of the Premier League News listed yet.
On the graphic NBC tweeted out I noticed news had live next to it while others did not. I took that to mean live only. I will see if i can find the tweet.
This is what I mean, for news, premier league today and fan zone it says live stream, while for others it says on demand.
https://www.nbcsports.com/gold/nbc-sports-gold-packages-prices
Good catch. You’re correct! But in their press releases NBC issued about Premier League Pass, it said live and on-demand programming. Premier League News is great, but most people are not going to be able to watch it live.
There’s just so much confusion regarding this product. NBC Sports isn’t making it easy for people to decipher what is and isn’t included, especially since there are so many options (NBC Sports Gold, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App, etc).
Yep, I wonder if it there are contractual reasons for live only? Does not make any sense for a paid product either way.
I signed up in part for on-demand showings of Match of the Day, but this doesn’t seem to be showing up in the full-even replays or highlights. Was it meant to be? If this was something that is only available live, it’s pointless as they have messed around the scheduling of it so much. The “Saturday’ MOTD wasn’t shown until 5am on Sunday morning on NBCSN, and there is no consistency as to what time it is on each week, so the potential to watch it on-demand was part of the reason I signed up. You can watch premier league review on-demand, but this is an inferior highlights package with no analysis. So far, it seems to be $50 for about 3 games a week, and tons of crappy highlights.
TBF the first MOTD of the season had no sort of analysis… I mean I am sure its because they are on location
I tried to watch the Premier League review show and it seemed to start 10 minutes late and thus didn’t contain highlights of Man Utd West Ham and Newcastle Spurs, which I assume were shown in those first 10 minutes. The replay was available later but it had the same issue.
I had the same issue – it started halfway through a game from 2004 (!) then missed out all the Sunday games. If this is going to be the only highlights package included, they could at least include all the games.
What about the other EPL games not “exclusive” to Gold? Can I watch a show that was on the networks that I missed?
NBCSN has Match of the Day. This past weekend, it ran at 6:30am ET on Sunday. The timing of the show isn’t as regular as what it used to be, so you’ll need to check your TV guide each week.
There’s also the Premier League Review show that you can watch on either NBC Sports App or Premier League Pass (online only).
No, what I mean is, if I missed the match that was on NBC because I was watching NBCSN at the same time, can I still watch that match through the Gold app itself?
Yes. For example, the Brighton-Manchester City match is available on-demand via the NBC Sports Gold Premier League Pass app right now.
I watched the Swansea-Southampton game live through the Roku and was pleased with the quality (and the hard-fought, scrappy draw).
Then a few hours later, I pulled up the Huddersfield Town-Crystal Palace replay on my phone through the NBC Sports Gold app and watched it without interruption or spoilers.
That evening, I watched portions of the Chelsea-Burnley and Everton-Stoke matches on my DVR. (I watched them last because they contain spoilers, of course.)
All in all, an enjoyable day of watching the EPL three different ways. The ability to watch Swansea and other “Little 14” games on demand is fantastic. Pleased customer so far …
The bottom of the table is much more interesting than the top.
I’m a cord cutter and have watched the over the air EPL and Bundesliga games last couple of years but still had a TiVo DVR to record games. We decided to cut the TiVo so this is a nice service for me. I live in Eastern time zone and the 10 am time slot works well with my schedule and then I can get them on demand as well. I watched Huddersfield game and it was great. I agree that there is some excitement watching the bottom half of the table and think it’s going to be an enjoyable season. I have become a little more nostalgic of late for EPL style from the 90’s and the bottom half of table and Championship kind of play that tempo. Have not delved much into other programming.
I signed up on Thurs.the 10th . Watched the preview show which was on for a 1 hour . Also watched the Weneger & Lukalu interviews that were not available on the NBCSN shows . On Sunday evening watched the Review show . Didn’t show highlights of the Sunday games wasn’t structured right . Went off into another season gone passed . Didn’t come until 10 minutes later than advertised . . Watched again on Monday same thing . Disappointed when wanted to watch PL news didn’t come at advertised time no replay available also Fan zone show said the coverage was completed and no replay . available . So its now time to watch Fox coverage of their final season of the Champions League .
I signed up just for the live Saints games that are no longer on TV. Don’t really care too much about all the analysis/highlights programs.
Apart from Saints not beating Swansea 6-0 (like they should have done) all worked well. Watched it from the website on a laptop linked to a non-smart TV via an HDMI cable. Was perfectly watchable.
Shame we lost the ‘every game on TV’ thing but there again that always was too good to be true!
When NBC Sports announced this, they said at least 3 matches per season for every time. Looking at the schedule, Palace is already on twice in the first 3 weeks? Hammers are up this week (2) for me and still have not decided whether to buy. But, what you wrote here says that for the ‘other’ sides in the EPL, it could be as many as 10-13 matches over the season? So if you are not a follower of a big EPL club, you have to pay to watch them? Seriously thinking this is a crap policy for EPL fans in US and that watching Barca on La Liga on BeIN Sports with Phil and Ray will be hundreds of times more entertaining week in, week out. Any data on how many subscriptions they have sold so far?
It’s possible that some teams will be on Premier League Pass more than 20 times this season. See http://worldsoccertalk.com/2017/07/05/often-club-will-premier-league-pass-201718-season/
No info on the number of subscribers. They’re not going to release that information unless it’s a huge number.
I know a lot of people want to, or have,”cut the cord”.
I haven’t and I want to be able choose the platform for the app, including cable or satellite.
Wifi and cellular are not as stable or offer the options that cable and satellite offer for LIve Broadcast.
I want to be able to record all 10 games, keep them as long as I want, fast forward easily and do instant replay over and over. I won”t pay for platforms that cost extra including data(cellular),and wifi and don’t offer the flexibility of broadcast TV. I sent a request to NBC Gold to consider expanding the platform so we have a choice. I don’t mind the price, but I do mind the restrictions.
Eray, what you want doesn’t exist unfortunately.
I wish NBC wouldn’t give away the scores of games that are only shown on the NBC Gold service. That is a bit of a disincentive to subscribe unless one is a diehard.
The shoulder programming is decent viewing though.
So if you’re a supporters pub – of say West Ham – you’ll need an Apple TV (or similar) per TV and a subscription per TV to watch the match this weekend in your favorite pub??
That’s a great question, Simon. You’ll need one device at a minimum to cast your game to the TV — either a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or iOS/Android tablet or smartphone. Or you can use a Chromecast. One possibility (I’m not sure if it’d work) is to buy a Chromecast for each TV and then cast the same game to each Chromecast. I’m sure there must be a simpler solution out there, but that’s the cheapest I can think of right now.
I’m not the normal EPL fan or PLP subscriber. My team, Aston Villa, isn’t even in the EPL (again) this season. I signed up for the Premier League Productions content like Preview, Match Pack, World, and Review shows since NBCSN doesn’t show them. So far I’m please with these non-NBC productions. I’ll also watch the full EPL games on and off throughout the season, but these summary digest shows will keep me in the know all season long.
Gaffer:
I’ve noticed that this week and the next there are only 3 games televised on Saturday (Im on Mountain Time)
5AM
8am
1030am
It used to be that CNCB/USA would pick up an extra one, why are they doing this now all of the sudden not showing the extra one, is it because of NBC Gold?
Hi Miguel, yes we believe so. They need to hit their promise of 130 games on NBC Sports Gold, so this is (in their eyes) a good time to put 4 games instead of 3 on NBC Sports Gold. They’ll be averaging 3.5 games per weekend on NBC Sports Gold throughout the season.
NBC Gold should be boycotted by all fans! Don’t support the networks greed and piss poor product.
For the second straight week, all Premier League Pass matches will be available live AND on demand.
http://click1.email.nbcsports.com/ViewMessage.do?m=otkzkfzl&r=ndqqjtpkdp&s=jjjrscvhjhqcbvztmbczzdkjtzpdzbkcccb&q=1503072000&a=view
I’ve written to NBC twice regarding 2 elements of PLP:
1) Why Premier League News is not available on demand. To many of us, it is the best part of the “shoulder” programming from IMG.
2) What exactly do they mean by “On demand matches subject to per club limitations”?
I’ve not heard back on either.
Also, their schedule for Week 3 is on the Event Schedule.
5 matches will be on PLP only.
Match Week 3
Crystal Palace vs. Swansea City August 26, 2017
Huddersfield vs. Southampton August 26, 2017
West Brom vs. Stoke City August 26, 2017
Watford vs. Brighton August 26, 2017
Tottenham vs. Burnley August 27, 2017
There is nothing yet about “on demand” capabilities for Week 3.
Finally, it was good to see PLP does not use the rotating score bug in the top right of their screen. For the 10:00 Eastern matches, watching PLP on demand before the broadcast matches. led to almost of full day of spoiler free footy.
CM, we’ve got the Premier League Pass schedule for several of the weeks listed at http://worldsoccertalk.com/premier-league-tv-schedule/
It looks like all of the Premier League Pass games will be live and on-demand, which is great news for subscribers. It’ll also be interesting to see if NBC continues to offer all of the other Premier League games (from TV) available on-demand like they did for the first weekend.
This move to push PL games to another service was driven by pure greed. Last year, I was able to watch every Southampton game live through the nbcsn live app (which, granted, required a cable subscription). If they were targeting the cord cutters, then they should have offered nbcsn live app without a cable subscription or they should have made the two services’ content identical. don’t be fooled. this move was intended to get even more money from supporters of smaller clubs to continue to feed the greed of nbc and the “big clubs”
Ironic that you say NBC is greedy, when they spent over 1 billion dollars for this product in the first place. Do you really think they are recouping all that money? They are taking a loss to bring you these games. The arrogance of some of the football viewers in this country is laughable.
NBCUniversal and its parent Comcast do come across as greedy.
The U.S TV rights fee for the Premier League of approximately $170 million/season can be covered by raising the monthly subscriber fee for NBCSN by $0.17/month.
NBC Sports Group might be able to sell 100,000 subscriptions to Premier League Pass, at $50 each, to raise $5 million.
NBCUniversal could have made those $5 million by negotiating a $0.005/month raise in the monthly subscriber fee for NBCSN, but has chosen to “nickel and dime” its customers directly with Premier League Pass.
Not a good “look” for NBCUniversal and Comcast.
It’s an unsolved mystery why NBC/FOX/TURNER etc. all haven’t hired you to call matches and run the business end, if they did that they wouldn’t have to read the secret messages you put here for them.
My first impressions are that I’m sure it’s fine on an iPad or peering into a laptop, but for serious sports viewing, i.e. on a TV via Apple TV or Roku it’s sub-par.
The current gold standard for sports streaming is 720p 60fps – as you get on the likes of DirecTV Now and PS Due – so a 30fps stream is just not good enough in my view.
If they’re going to take money for something that was free last season then they could at least have similar quality. Or just make in an option on a DirecTV (etc) subscription.
Thoughts for those fans of the top six teams? I’m a Chelsea supporter and currently see this as a ridiculous purchase (maybe 3-4 games for $50?).
I just noticed this morning that NBC did this. I think it is ridiculous, just keep the alternative channels. Hell, sling TV picked them up this summer apparently and now they’re worthless.
So, Chicharito scored twice for West Ham this morning and noone saw that, would have gotten decent ratings with the game available on CNBC, for example….Chiachiro has a loyal following of Mexican football fans…that NBC ‘idea’ to block all those games is, ‘como se dice’ in Spanish, ‘estupido’?
Wait until in 2 years, they will start showing only minutes 25 to 35 on tv, minutes 1 to 24 and 36 through 90 will only be available on ‘special pay per view online platform’ only…
It appears that Telemundo isn’t allowed to show games on TV that are exclusively available via Premier League Pass. At least, that’s what I believe. I’m trying to find out if that’s true because if it is, it’s a shame especially given the appeal that Chicharito would have to Spanish-speaking Americans (mostly Mexican-Americans).
A concerning development regarding Premier League Pass today compared to last week is that the only games available via Premier League Pass on-demand (i.e. full replay) are the Premier League Pass games. During the first weekend of the season, NBC Sports Gold had all 10 matches available on replay.
It could be a timing thing where we see the TV matches added in the next 24 hours, but it’s something to keep a close eye on.
This is a short-sighted move on NBC’s part. There’s already been erosion in their US audience as a result of a paucity of US players in the Premiereship ranks. That does not appear likely to change in the short term. The only parties likely to benefit are the “football” pubs/bars in the US that cater to expats and hardcore fans who might think nothing of dropping $50 for food and drink among buddies, but will think twice about yet another tv subscription service draining their bank account.
You did a study one why viewership dropped off? It’s because Jozy Altidore isn’t in the league anymore? LOL Also pubs/bars would not benefit, they actually aren’t even allowed to show the NBC Gold matches so you’re wrong on both accounts.
I don’t know about this idea that pubs aren’t allowed to show the NBC Gold matches. Had a little chat about this today during the Everton-City game and the bartender said they weren’t ready and had to run out and get a Fire stick to accommodate a single Palace fan on opening weekend. I’m guessing it won’t take too many weeks just to make up the $50 just on that one guy! (But it also speaks to the lack of a plan from NBC to support pubs with a televised feed of the Gold games, which doesn’t surprise me at all.)
I find this entire Gold subscription odd. If you are going to create a stand alone product why not just go all in like foxsoccer2go did with the Bundesliga? For $140 you get all 306 league games in addition to other competitions.
Although I bleed Palace, I will watch most soccer and this past weekend enjoyed 7 broadcast matches between EPL and Bundesliga. Life is still good 🙂
The Bundesliga costs FOX $10 million/season, or $0.01/month for each FS1 subscriber.
The Premier League costs NBC approximately $170 million/season, or $0.17/month for each NBCSN subscriber.
In order for NBCUniversal (Comcast) to ask cable/satellite TV operators a subscriber fee increase for NBCSN, NBC Sports has to contactually tie a certain number of Premier League matches (believe to be around 150 matches) to NBCSN. Those matches become exclusive to NBCSN and cannot be distributed as part of an over-the-top paid subscription package.
In constrast, FOX does not have to contractually tie any Bundesliga matches to FS1. As a result, FOX can put all 340 Bundesliga matches on FOX Soccer Match Pass.
If NBC really wants to make its money back via subscriptions, it needs to do something more radical like moving all of the 10:00 AM window games to Gold or something like that. Only televise games at 7:30 AM Saturday, 12:30 PM saturday and 11:00 AM on Sunday, for example
We’re practically there already. For the second week in a row, there’ll only be one 10am ET game on NBCSN this weekend. All of the other 10am ET games are on NBC Sports Gold.
I misssed and didn’t record Manchester City-Everton. I pay for:
– All available matches through cable
– have the NBC Sports app
– have the NBC sports Gold premier league pass
And I still can’t watch the match. Why?
Are they trying to make sure they drive people to illegal streams?
I’ve been told in the past by NBC Sports that they’re not allowed to make all 10 games available via replay because of a Premier League rule for broadcasters. This may be the reason why the Man City-Everton game is not available on-demand at this moment.
One workaround for the future is to use a streaming service such as fuboTV, Sling TV or PlayStation and then select the games that you want to record on their DVRs so you can watch them later.
As one already paying to stream the NBC Sports network, I am irritated by and resent the fact that NBC is now coming back to double dip on matches that I was able to watch before. I am not paying anything more to watch something I feel I’ve already paid for once. $50.00 isn’t a huge sum which is why NBC is counting on fans swallowing hard, but ultimately letting them have the money.
I’ve cut the cord once and I’m not going to let NBC take streaming down the same trail they took cable by knuckling under to additional fees.
This is just pure greed by NBC. They are obviously trying to milk you like a cow. I’ll start looking for a pirate stream. This is just utter ridiculous! and borderline theft.
It’s been great fun watching football in general and the Premier League in particular become popular in the US over the last 25 years. With popularity came the easy and affordable option to buy a Sports Package from Cox Cable and it’s been great in recent seasons watching all the games on NBCSH and the PLE channels when there were multiple games – often flipping back and forth between games to keep up to date on what was happening. What a great way to enjoy the game in the comfort of your own home. Now though, it’s all changed. and as other commenters have noted, it feels like the almighty $ is driving the EPL experience. This is how I feel, so don’t troll me on this please – it’s just my opinion. I love the Prem and my team but if I have to become some kind of streaming genius or pay $50 for the chance of seeing my team three times, or watch games on my PC, I’ll settle for any of the other major sports – and there’s plenty of them. I would be up for a modest increase in the subscription but this “gold” option is ridiculous and may be more like “fools gold” for NBC in the long term imho.
Gaffer:
This weekend I see that Telemundo/Universo will televise the Hammers game, I am assuming NBCSN will show the Liverpool game. Is it safe to assume that Telemundo/Universo will start showing hammer games more often?
As of right this second, NBC nor Telemundo/Universo haven’t decided which matches they’ll be showing this weekend. We hope to find out later today or tomorrow.
Telemundo/Universo will try to show West Ham games more often unless they’re only available on NBC Sports Gold.
Sadly, Liverpool – Burnley falls under the “premium” content and it will be shown on Gold. I am a massive LFC fan and I’m sure there are plenty of Burnley fans out there as well but they’ve put all of the below under Gold, thus “premium” content.
Liverpool vs. Burnley
Huddersfield vs. Leicester City
Newcastle vs. Stoke City
West Brom vs. West Ham
Again, no offense to any fan here, but these are HARDLY premium content. Now, if you have a London, Manchester or northwest derby that IS premium content but I don’t imagine they’d stick any of those under Gold since the viewership would not be anywhere near the same and then you’re trotting in the “pay per view” field, which, coincidentally might be exactly where this is heading!
I need some advice. I cut the cable cord recently to save money. I’m a big EPL specially Man United fan. How can I watch live EPL matches and highlights ? It would be nice also watch Europa leagues and champions league matches. I have Roku and chrome cast stick. My options are nbcsportsgold package or fubotv package. I do not want to pay for multiple packages. Thoughts???
Even Magpies v Potters and Citizens v Hornets are a better fit for the CNBC slot on Saturday. Hopefully Universo/Telemundo will start showing Hammer games more regardless of what the English speaking channels do.
NBC sucks. Charging people who are streaming and have no cable is one thing but charging cable subscribers? It’s bullsh*t.
I can’t get a sign on screen on the NBC Sports Gold page. Must have crashed due to the number of fans who want to see Southampton vs Man Utd. The NBC Sports Gold Facebook page is full of rants.
They moved Southampton v United over to the regular NBC Sports app, and it’s working fine. Not sure about the others.
With TV subscription already high to watch football. Bein dports only being offered on the highest TV packs is a dud. It hardly makes sense to pay 50 bucks just to watch games. Rather just stream it for feee. As soon as something becomes popular, milk it for the money. Bad move by NBC.
I agree that the app and the service is the worst. Customer service is non-existent. Have emailed them about getting a refund and they are basically ignoring my request.. Plan to contact the attorney general for our state for help. This amounts to nothing more than theft.
NBC Gold doesn’t work. Why beat around the bush? The content is sporadic and the feed is usually not very good. What a way to run a business. Only in the digital world would something like this persist. We have no alternative. A pox on NBC and all of their executives and techs.
can’t get Southampton v man utd on demand. wasn’t home to watch live. waste of 50.00. I bought this subscription with the assumption that video on demand meant just that! they advertise vod but don’t offer it. this was my first experience with nbc sports gold and likely my last. going to try for a refund. this is a joke!
I need some advice. I cut the cable cord recently to save money. I’m a big EPL specially Man United fan. How can I watch live EPL matches and highlights ? It would be nice also watch Europa leagues and champions league matches. I have Roku and chrome cast stick. My options are nbcsportsgold package or fubotv package. I do not want to pay for multiple packages. Thoughts???
Russel, if you want Champions League, Europa League and Premier League, your best bet is fuboTV. I recently cut the cord and have fuboTV and Sling TV. I use Sling TV for ESPN broadcasts, and fuboTV for FOX and NBC broadcasts as well as beIN SPORTS (for LaLiga, Serie A, etc). Since I’m a Swansea fan, I also subscribe to NBC Sports Gold since more than 50% of their games are exclusively on that service.
Many thanks for the prompt reply. Great, I just signed in for Fubo Premier. Do you think I should also subscribe to NBC Sports Gold in order to watch some of Man United games? You said, being a Swansea fan, you also subscribed to NBC Sports Gold since more than 50% of their games are exclusively on that service. Do you know by any chance what channel/service has exclusive right to show all or some Man United games?
Cheers!
There should be two more Manchester United games on NBC Sports Gold between now and the middle of May, so I wouldn’t worry about signing up for NBC Sports Gold at this time.
The rest of the Manchester United games will be on NBC, NBCSN and CNBC. NBC Sports has the exclusive rights to all of the Premier League games.
Ok let’s remove ourselves from the day to day trivia of where we will find the game.
In the bigger picture, let’s face it double dipping is wrong in any culture but, here in the USA a network asking you to pay $50 more for what you already had last year, for the original cable subscription. Well that is plain and simple double dipping.
You wouldn’t stand for it at a party! The dude who sucks on the Dirito and then dip’s it back in the salas, Seriously?
So why do we put up with it ?
Bruh. The hell is this NBC Gold mess? Y’all can kiss my ass with this mess. BYE NBC