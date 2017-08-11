Why a Christian Eriksen transfer from Spurs to Barcelona makes sense

Tottenham Hotspur’s star playmaker, Christian Eriksen, has made it known that he would most likely not turn down a move to Spanish giants Barcelona. In an interview with FourFourTwo, the Tottenham midfielder even revealed that he was once on trial at Barca as a youngster. “I’ve already been there in the past (on trial) but it didn’t work out too well,” claimed Eriksen. “My first step should not be too big. I knew that playing in the Netherlands (with Ajax) would be very good for my development. Then Ajax arrived and that was a fantastic option.”
“Barcelona is a fantastic football club and I don’t think there are many players who would be able to say no to them,” he continued. “However, until there is actually some concrete interest, I don’t have an opinion about that.”
Eriksen arrived to Spurs in 2013, in a deal worth around £11.5 million, and has been well worth the relatively low price tag. The Denmark international has racked up an impressive 31 goals and 41 assists in 134 total Premier League games during his time in north London. Despite these numbers, Eriksen is still very much underrated in the ultra competitive Premier League and deserves to be compared amongst the top tier creative midfielders in England.
While a deal between Barcelona and Spurs for Eriksen is not yet in motion, the player’s admission could be the spark to a possible switch to Spain. The Catalan club are in need of reinforcements in midfield, and they could do a lot worse than the 25-year-old Eriksen. Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic are both quality players with Barca DNA, but with an aging Andres Iniesta and a relatively weak bench in midfield (for Barcelona standards), the Copa del Rey holders could use a player of Eriksen’s capabilities.
A possible heir to Iniesta, the versatile Eriksen can play multiple positions on the pitch. In the center of the park, to the side of a more central defensive midfielder, out on the flank, or just behind a center forward, the Spurs playmaker can enhance any team in multiple ways. Compared directly with Iniesta, Eriksen doesn’t exactly bring the same attributes, but then again, who does? Eriksen can, however, create chances, play combination passes, and even score goals from outside of the box.
2016/17 season during league play (per 90 minutes)
Financially, Barcelona could theoretically sign Eriksen fairly easily. After receiving about £200 million from Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar, transfer fees are not going to be a problem for Barca for the foreseeable future. Plus, when taking into account the Spurs midfielder’s current wages are about £70,000 per week, the Spanish club could receive a capable player without banking the bank.
Whether Barca have concrete interest in Eriksen remains to be seen. But, the Dane is certainly talented enough to grace Camp Nou and could represent good business depending on the transfer fee. At 25, Eriksen will also soon be entering his prime, which is a scary thought for opposing defenses. And with Iniesta nearing the end of his illustrious career with the club, a potential deal for the Spurs man does make sense.
Based on your assumption, it only makes sense for Barcelona and not little old Spurs?
Selling Eriksen to Barcelona does not make sense. Selling Messi to Spurs makes a lot more sense!