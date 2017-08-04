Home
Most-watched soccer games on US TV for July 25-30, 2017

August 4, 2017 TV Ratings 1 Comment

The United States’ 2-1 victory over Jamaica to claim the 2017 Gold Cup led in the ratings last week. FS1 delivered 1.772 million viewers for the match, up 117% from 818k for the 2015 final. The game also brought record streaming numbers as 71,742 unique viewers watched the match on FOX Sports GO, the largest audience ever on the platform for a soccer match. On the Spanish-language side, Univision saw a 58% drop in viewership from the 2015 edition, which featured Mexico in place of the United States.

El Clásico Miami stole most of the attention on a busy Soccer Saturday in the United States last weekend. Atlanta United and Orlando City kicked things off with the FOX network’s final MLS broadcast scheduled for the 2017 season, averaging 478k viewers. Then at 8pm on the east coast, ESPN delivered 1.7 million viewers as Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-2 in El Clásico Miami. It was the most-watched soccer telecast on ESPN’s networks since the 2016 UEFA Euro Final. Following the match, ESPN also earned its second largest viewership for an MLS match this season as 397k watched the Los Angeles Galaxy and Seattle Sounders play to a 0-0 draw.

Finally, viewership for week 2 of the Liga MX Apertura was down 28% from the opening weekend as Club América, the league’s most popular team, saw their match against Pachuca compete directly with El Clásico Miami. The match drew 913k viewers across Univision and Univision Deportes. At the same time, Monterrey and Veracruz played before an audience of 57k on Galavision, combining for a total audience of 970k viewers for the 8pm ET window on Univision’s networks, down 18% from week 1.

Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for July 25-30, 2017:

Average viewing audiences for soccer leagues on US TV:

Rank Date Competition Teams TV1 TV2 Total
1 7/26/17 Gold Cup USMNT / Jamaica FS1; 1772000 Univision; 2288000 4,060,000
2 7/29/17 Int’l Champions Cup Real Madrid / Barcelona ESPN; 836000 ESPN2/D; 692000 1,528,000
3 7/29/17 Liga MX Pachuca / América Univision; 498000 UDN; 415000 913,000
4 7/30/17 Tournament of Nations USWNT / Brazil ESPN2; 643000 —; — 643,000
5 7/29/17 Liga MX Necaxa / Tijuana Univision; 387000 UDN; 197000 584,000
6 7/30/17 Liga MX Toluca / León Univision; 542000 UDN; — 542,000
7 7/27/17 Tournament of Nations USWNT / Australia ESPN; 474000 UDN; 60000 534,000
8 7/29/17 MLS Atlanta United / Orlando City FOX; 478000 FOXD; — 478,000
9 7/29/17 Liga MX Cruz Azul / Chivas —; — UDN; 423000 423,000
10 7/26/17 Int’l Champions Cup Man Utd / Barcelona ESPN2; 409000 ESPND; — 409,000
11 7/29/17 MLS Los Angeles Galaxy / Seattle Sounders ESPN; 397000 ESPND; — 397,000
12 7/30/17 Int’l Champions Cup Juventus / Roma ESPN; 326000 ESPND; — 326,000
13 7/30/17 Liga MX Santos / Tigres —; — UDN; 314000 314,000
14 7/25/17 Int’l Champions Cup Roma / Spurs ESPN; 298000 ESPND; — 298,000
15 7/29/17 Int’l Champions Cup Man City / Spurs ESPN2; 296000 ESPND; — 296,000
16 7/30/17 MLS Toronto FC / New York City ESPN; 280000 ESPND; — 280,000
17 7/28/17 Liga MX Atlas / Pumas —; — UDN; 279000 279,000
18 7/26/17 Int’l Champions Cup Real Madrid / Man City ESPN; 278000 ESPND; — 278,000
19 7/26/17 Copa MX Santos / Chivas —; — UDN; 180000 180,000
20 7/28/17 Liga MX Puebla / Morelia —; — UDN; 148000 148,000
21 7/26/17 Int’l Champions Cup PSG / Juventus ESPN2; 141000 ESPND; — 141,000
22 7/29/17 Int’l Champions Cup Chelsea / Inter ESPN2; 112000 ESPND; — 112,000
23 7/25/17 Copa MX Atlas / Potros —; — UDN; 91000 91,000
24 7/29/17 Liga MX Monterrey / Veracruz —; — Gala; 57000 57,000
25 7/29/17 UEFA Euro (W) Germany / Denmark —; — UDN; 25000 25,000
26 7/27/17 UEFA Euro (W) Portugal / England —; — UDN; 21000 21,000
27 7/29/17 UEFA Euro (W) Netherlands / Sweden —; — UDN; 19000 19,000

Average MLS viewing audiences on US TV:

League Overall* ESPN ESPN2 FOX FS1
2017 MLS 260,183 (41) 301,063 (17) 256,750 (4) 440,750 (4) 190,647** (17)
2016 MLS 257,683 (63) 290,179 (28) 201,500 (4) 658,000 (5) 154,346 (26)
2017 NWSL 95,786 (14)        
2017 USL 19,000 (2)       *English-Only
          **One game missing

SEE MORE: Access our archives of US TV ratings for soccer.

HT ShowBuzz Daily

One Response

  1. Oliver Tse August 4, 2017

    Many English-speaking viewers in the U.S. have already made up their minds and are tuning out FOX.

    For the recent USA-Jamaica Gold Cup Final, involving 2 predominately English-speaking teams:

    Univision and Univision Deportes Network combined got 2.288 million viewers even though both networks 1) did not have a pre-match show because the Santos Laguna-Chivas Copa MX match went long and 2) edited out the first 4 minutes of the Gold Cup Final because both networks ran extra commercials before matches instead of going straight to kickoff.

    Univision went as far as trying to cover up what it was doing by 1) showing the kickoff on 3-minute delay, 2) did a quick cut to a shot of Bruce Arena on the bench, and 3) not showing the clock on the upper left hand corner score graphic until 4 minutes into the match.

    FS1 had a full 45-minute pre-match show to build up to the match and still only got 1.772 million viewers.

    If FOX and/or ESPN had done what Univision did for the 2017 Gold Cup Final, FOX and/or ESPN would have been skewered in the media.

    Univision got a pass from the sports media for its greed and its complete disrespect for the Gold Cup Final because Univision did what it did for the final of a tournament that was not taken very seriously by the sports media in either language once Mexico was eliminated.

    Reply

