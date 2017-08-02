beIN SPORTS out and ESPN/BAMTech in for Championship TV rights, says source

EXCLUSIVE: In a stunning turn of events, beIN SPORTS has removed all of the opening EFL Championship weekend matches from their schedule, and it appears that ESPN/BAMTech is the frontrunner to acquire the rights in the United States.
According to a spokesperson for beIN SPORTS, the source confirmed that “beIN SPORTS USA no longer holds the rights to the EFL Championship or Carabao Cup.” The Carabao Cup is the new sponsor’s name for the League Cup, also known as EFL Cup.
At the same time, a World Soccer Talk source confirmed that ESPN/BAMTech is close to acquiring the rights to the EFL Championship and EFL Cup. The 2017/18 Championship season begins Friday, August 4.
The confusion arose last week when beIN SPORTS confirmed they were planning on broadcasting the opening weekend of the Championship across both television and their beIN SPORTS Connect streaming platform. But according to beIN SPORTS today, they were instructed to remove the EFL games from all of their schedules. Nevertheless, as of press time, beIN SPORTS’ own website still has Championship listings on their TV guide for this upcoming weekend, which undoubtedly will be updated shortly.
BAMTech is a streaming technology provider that is part owned by MLB, Disney (parent company of ESPN) and the NHL. The technology provider was recently in the news when it was revealed that they bid on the rights for the UEFA Champions League but were beaten by Turner Sports.
An added complexity for the 2017/18 season is that the vast majority of clubs have signed up on a club-by-club basis to offer legal streams of every home and away league game to viewers around the world (outside of the United Kingdom and Ireland). The streaming service, named iFollow, will feature all of the league games for each participating club except for those games that are televised or streamed by BAMTech/ESPN in the United States.
To navigate through all of the changes, we recommend that you visit our Championship TV/streaming schedule for viewers in the USA, which will be updated weekly throughout the season with all of the links and TV details to view the matches.
As an example, a Nottingham Forest supporter can sign up for a season pass to iFollow Forest for $140 for the entire season, which will allow him or her to stream every home and away league match during the season. Note, however, that if games will be available via ESPN/BAMTech, they will be blacked out from iFollow, so you’ll need to ensure you have a subscription to a package that includes iFollow and, presumably, ESPN/BAMTech for the Forest games that are shown there.
An ESPN spokesperson was contacted about the news, but offered no comment regarding the developing story.
Several clubs (Birmingham City, Bristol City, Derby County, Fulham, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, QPR, Sunderland and Wolves) have decided, as of press time, not to sign up to the iFollow service. If your club is one of those, you’ll need to check with their official club website to see if they’re planning on providing their own streaming service for international subscribers.
For the upcoming season, the Championship will feature several well-supported teams including Aston Villa, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Middlesbrough and Sunderland. Read our beginners guide to the Championship for more details on one of the most competitive leagues in the world.
Last but not least, it’s anticipated that DAZN will be announced as the rights-holder of EFL Championship games in Canada. DAZN, part of the Perform empire, has seen success as a streaming platform in Germany and Japan. DAZN, pronounced “Da zone,” hopes to become the Netflix of soccer.
Additional reporting by Ed Perovic.
This is incredibly confusing, especially being a QPR fan… Please keep us posted Gaffer