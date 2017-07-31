25 surprising facts about soccer

Almost 300 million people around the world play soccer, and the amount of people that watch the sport is equally staggering. It is the most popular sport in the world and is the national sport of over 60 different nations. It can be traced back over 20 centuries and had many various forms before The Football Association penned the first official rules in 1863. Hundreds of years, and 20 World Cups later, soccer has racked up some interesting trivia throughout its extensive history. You can read some of them below.
1. Nooit opgeven altijd doorgaan, Aangenaam door vermaak en nuttig door ontspanning, Combinatie Breda is the longest football club name in the entire sport; the Netherlands-based team is commonly referred to just as NAC Breda.
2. Robbie Keane is the Republic of Ireland national football team’s top scorer in history, scoring 68 goals in 146 games; the player just behind him in the ranking is Niall Quinn who has only 21 goals in 91 games.
3. Arthur Friedenreich scored an astounding 1,329 goals over his 26 years playing for Brazil making him the top scoring footballer in world history.
4. Despite being more popular in other parts of the world, soccer is still watched by more people in the United States than Hockey and Car Racing.
5. Gareth Bale is the most expensive soccer player in history, beating out Cristiano Ronaldo in 2013 when he was traded from Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid for €100 Million; that is equivalent to $116,865,500.
6. The word soccer originated in Britain as a nickname for Association Football; it was later adopted by the United States to differentiate from American Football.
7. The 2014 world cup was held in Brazil, where you are not allowed to consume alcoholic beverages during soccer games; FIFA successfully urged them to rescind this rule because Budweiser was a sponsor of the cup.
8. Soccer as we know it may have originated in England, but the game can be traced back over 2,000 years to China.
9. The spherical shape of a soccer ball is an optical illusion created by the pattern; they are slightly oval.
10. In 1953, iconic James Bond actor Sean Connery was offered a contract to play for Manchester United.
11. Players run between six and ten miles over the course of one game, which is the most out of any other sport.
12. Chinese volunteers play the role of North Korean soccer fans, as they are not allowed to travel; there were a few North Koreans selected by the government to watch the World Cup.
13. Greenland is not allowed to be a part of FIFA because they are unable to grow the grass for regulation pitches.
14. Norway is the only country that has never lost a match to Brazil, though they have drawn twice.
15. Germany’s birth rate went up by 30% after they hosted the World Cup in 2006; it has been attributed to the team’s performance.
16. You may have seen medics spray players with an aerosol spray before providing care to them, in most cases, this is just air freshener to help players smell better so that the medics can work efficiently.
17. Before the year 1908, Irish prisoners that had been executed had their stomach tissues harvested to make soccer balls.
18. Soccer cleats are commonly referred to as “hooves.”
19. Soccer fields are sloped, with each team playing half of the match uphill.
20. Lars Gustafsson, a Swedish politician, nominated the sport for a Nobel Peace Prize back in the early 2000s.
21. All 11 members of the Democratic Republic of Congo team were killed by a single lightning strike during a match.
22. Even though soccer has limited popularity in the United States, they have more official soccer players than any other nation at 18 million.
23. India declined to participate in the World Cup in 1950 because they weren’t allowed to play the game barefoot.
24. The Beatles inadvertently provided the nicknames of over 27 football clubs around the world.
25. The youngest professional soccer player ever signed was not even two years old yet.
I feel like a lot of these are suspect just from looking at the source material.
There is no way soccer fields are sloped nowadays (#19) and definitely not intentionally. Otherwise, we would have heard Mourinho complain about it by now.