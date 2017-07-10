DIRECTV NOW vs. Sling TV vs. fuboTV comparison of top streaming services

Between DIRECTV NOW, Sling TV and fuboTV, which is the better streaming service for residents in the United States?
The short answer is it depends on you.
Each streaming service is different in many ways. Not every streaming service offers the same channels. Some offer DVR functionality, some do not. The pricing is different with each one, and each of them offers different special offers. So, at the end of the day, it all depends what you and your family or partner wants or needs.
To make the process easier, we’ve compiled the most up-to-date listing of all of the features and functionality offered by the three leading streaming providers in the United States — DIRECTV NOW, Sling TV and fuboTV. We haven’t included PS Vue (because they’re in free fall) nor YouTube TV or Hulu Live (because they haven’t launched nationwide yet).
Here’s the comparison guide for DIRECTV NOW vs. Sling TV vs. fuboTV:
MASTER LIST OF CHANNELS
|FUBO TV
|DIRECTV NOW
|SLING TV
|A&E, Antena 3, Baby TV, Bandamax, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS en Español, Benfica TV, Big Ten Network, Bravo, CBS (coming soon), CBSN (coming soon), CBS Sports Network (coming soon), Chelsea TV, Chiller, Cine Sony, CNBC, Cooking Channel (coming soon), CW (coming soon), De Pelicula, De Pelicula Clasico, DIY (coming soon), E!, El Rey Network, Eleven Sports, Fight Network, FNTSY, Food Network, Football Report, Foro TV, FOX, FOX Business, FOX Deportes, FOX Life, FOX News, FOX Soccer Plus, FS1, FS2, fubo Cycling, fubo TV Network, Fuse, Fusion, FX, FXX, FXM, FYI, Golf Channel, GolTV, GolTV en Español, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HGTV, History, Lifetime, LMN, Local Now, MSNBC, Nat GEO Mundo, Nat GEO Wild, National Geographic, NBA TV, NBC, NBCSN, NECN, NTN24, Oxygen, Pop (coming soon), Revolt, Ritmoson, RTP Internacional, Showtime (coming soon), Sprout, SyFy, Telehit, Tinovelas, Travel Channel, TyC Sports, UniMas, Universal Channel, Universo, Univision, Univision Deportes, USA, Viceland, Weather Channel
|A&E, ABC, AMC, American Heroes, Animal Planet, Audience, AXS TV, AWE, Baby First, BBC America, BBC World News, BET, Big Ten Network, Bloomberg, Boomerang, Bravo, Cartoon Network, Centric, Chiller, CMT, CNBC, CNBC World, CNN, Comcast Sportsnet, Comedy Channel, Comedy TV, Cooking Channel, CSPAN, CSPAN2, Destination America, Discovery Channel, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, Disney, Disney Junior, Disney XD, DIY Network, E!, El Rey Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FM, Food Network, FOX, FOX Business, FOX News, FOX Sports Net, Free Form, FS1, FS2, Fuse, Fusion, FX, FXX, FXM, FYI, Galavision, GSN, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, HGTV, History, HLN, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Justice Central, Lifetime, LMN, Logo, MLB Network, MSNBC, MTV, MTV2, MTV Classic, Nat GEO Wild, National Geographic, NBA TV, NBC, NBCSN, NECN, NESN, NHL Network, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr, Nicktoons, One America News, OWN, Oxygen, Revolt, RFD-TV, Science, SEC Network, Spike, Sprout, Starz Encore, SundanceTV, SyFy, TBS, TCM, TeenNick, Telemundo, Tennis Network, TLC, TNT, TruTV, TVG, TV Land, TV One, UniMas, Universo, Univision, Univision Deportes, USA, Velocity, VH1, Weather Channel, WeatherNation, WeTV, YES Network
|A&E, ABC, Afro, AMC, AXS TV, Azteca, Baby TV, Baby TV Espanol, Bandamax, BBC America, BBC World News, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, BET, Bloomberg Television, Boomerang, Bravo, Campus Insiders, Cartoon Network, Cbeebies, CGTN, Cheddar, Cine Latino, Cinemax, CMT, CNBC, CNN, Comedy Central, Cooking Channel, CSN, De Pelicula, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, DIY, Duck TV, E!, El Rey Network, Epix, Epix2, Epix Drive-In, Epix Hits, ESPN, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN Buzzer Beater, ESPN Goal Line, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, Estrella TV, Euro News, FamilyNet, Fandor, Fast Box and Fun, Fightbox, FlaMa, Food Network, Foro TV, FOX, FOX Sports Net, FS1, FS2, France 24, Free Form, Fusion, FX, FXX, FYI, Galavision, Golf Channel, GSN, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, HBO, HDNET Movies, HGTV, History Channel, HLN, IFC, Inti, Jaya, Lifetime, LMN, Local Now, Logo, Maa Music, Motors TV, MSNBC, MTV, MTV2, Nat GEO Wild, National Geographic, Nautical Channel, NBA TV, NBC, NBCSN, NDTV 24×7, News 18, Newsy, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, Nick Junior, Nicktoons, Outdoor Channel, Outside TV, Oxygen, Pac 12 Network, Pasiones, Pixl, Raj Digital Plus, Raj News, RFD TV, RT, SEC Network, SEC+ Network, Showtime, Sling Kids, Spike, Sportsman Channel, Starz, Sundance TV, SyFy, TBS, Teen Nick, Telehit, Tinovelas, The Blaze, TNT, Trace Sport Stars, Travel Channel, Tribeca, TruTV, TCM, TV5 News, TV Land, UniMas, Univision, Univision Deportes, USA, VH1, Vibrant, Viceland, Vme Kids, We TV, Willow, Willow Xtra, World Fishing Network, Z Cinemalu, Zee Mundo, Z Living Network, Zoom
REGIONAL SPORTS NETWORKS
|FUBO TV
|DIRECTV NOW
|SLING TV
|CSN Bay Area, CSN California, CSN Chicago, CSN Mid-Atlantic, CSN New England, CSN Northwest, CSN Philadelphia, TCN Philadelphia, FOX Sports Arizona, FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Detroit, FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Kansas City, FOX Sports Midwest, FOX Sports New Orleans, FOX Sports North, FOX Sports Ohio, FOX Sports Oklahoma, FOX Sports Prime Ticket, FOX Sports San Diego, FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports Southwest, FOX Sports Sun, FOX Sports Tennessee, FOX Sports West, FOX Sports Wisconsin, SportsNet New York (coming soon), SportsTime Ohio, YES Network
|Comcast SportsNet, Fox Sports regional networks (including YES Network), and NESN are available depending on region
|List unavailable
TIER 1
|FUBO TV
|DIRECTV NOW
|SLING TV
|fubo Latino ($14.99/month): Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Deportes, UniMas, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, GolTV en Español, TyC Sports, Galavision, Nat GEO Mundo, FOX Life, Cine Sony, BabyTV
|Live A Little ($35/month): A&E, ABC, AMC, Animal Planet, Audience, AXS TV, Baby First, BBC America, BET, Bloomberg TV, Bravo, CSPAN, CSPAN2, Cartoon Network, CMT, CNBC, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, E!, ESPN, ESPN2, Food Network, FOX, FOX Business, FOX News, FS1, Free Form, FX, FXX, Galavision, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, HGTV, History Channel, HLN, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, MSNBC, MTV, MTV2, National Geographic, NBC, NBCSN, Nick Jr, Nickelodeon, One American News, RFD-TV, Spike, SyFy, TBS, TCM, Teen Nick, Telemundo, TLC, TNT, TruTV, TV Land, Univision, USA, Velocity, VH1, Viceland, WE TV, Weather Nation
|Sling World Sports ($10/month): beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, Outside TV, Willow, Willow Xtra, Trace Sport Stars, Nautical Channel, Fight Box, Fight Box Mun, Motor Sport TV
TIER 2
|FUBO TV
|DIRECTV NOW
|SLING TV
|fubo Portugues ($19.99/month): Liga Portugal, Benfica TV, RTP Internacional, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, GolTV en Español
|Just Right ($50/month): A&E, ABC, AMC, Animal Planet, Audience, AWE, AXS TV, Baby First, BBC America, BET, Big Ten Network, Bloomberg TV, Bravo, CSPAN, CSPAN2, Cartoon Network, CMT, CNBC, CNBC World, CNN, Comedy Central, Comedy TV, Cooking Channel, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, E!, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, Food Network, FOX, FOX Business, FOX News, FS1, Free Form, Fuse, Fusion, FX, FXX, Galavision, GSN, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, History Channel, HLN, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Justice Central, Lifetime, MLB Network, MSNBC, MTV, MTV2, National Geographic, NBC, NBCSN, Nick Jr, Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, One American News, OWN, RFD-TV, Science, SEC Network, Spike, Sundance TV, SyFy, TBS, TCM, Teen Nick, Telemundo, Tennis Network, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, TruTV, TV Land, TV One, UniMas, Univision, USA, Velocity, VH1, Viceland, WE TV, Weather Channel, Weather Nation
|Sling Latino ($10/month): Galavision, Univision, UniMas, Estrella TV, Azteca, Univision Deportes Network, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, ESPN Deportes, Cine Latino, De Pelicula, De Pelicula Clasico, Cine Sony, History en Español
TIER 3
|FUBO TV
|DIRECTV NOW
|SLING TV
|fubo Premier ($34.99/month): A&E, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS en Español, Big Ten Network, Bravo, CBS (coming soon), CBS Sports Network (coming soon), CBSN (coming soon), Chiller, CNBC, CNBC World, CW (coming soon), E!, Eleven Sports, El Rey Network, Food Network, Football Report TV, FOX Business, FOX News, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Sports Net, FS1, FS2, fubo TV, Fuse, Fusion, FX, FXX, FXM, FYI, Galavision, Golf Channel, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, HGTV, History Channel, Lifetime, LMN, Local Now, MSNBC, Nat GEO Wild, NBA TV, National Geographic, NBCSN, Oxygen, Pop (coming soon), Revolt, SyFy, Sprout, Travel Channel, Universal Channel, UniMas, Universo, Univision, Univision Deportes, USA, Viceland, Weather Channel
|Go Big ($60/month): Regional sports networks (check local availability), A&E, ABC, AMC, American Heroes, Animal Planet, Audience, AWE, AXS TV, Baby First, BBC America, BBC World News, BET, Big Ten Network, Bloomberg TV, Bravo, CSPAN, CSPAN2, Cartoon Network, Centric, CMT, CNBC, CNBC World, CNN, Comedy Central, Comedy TV, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery, Discovery Family Channel, Discovery Life, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, DIY, E!, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FM, Food Network, FOX, FOX Business, FOX News, FS1, FS2, Free Form, Fuse, Fusion, FX, FXX, FXM, FYI, Galavision, Golf Channel, GSN, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, History Channel, HLN, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Justice Central, Lifetime, LMN, Logo, MLB Network, MSNBC, MTV, MTV2, MTV Classic, National Geographic, Nat GEO Wild, NBA TV, NBC, NBCSN, NHL Network, Nick Jr, Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, One American News, OWN, Oxygen, Revolt, RFD-TV, Science, SEC Network, Spike, Sprout, Sundance TV, SyFy, TBS, TCM, Teen Nick, Telemundo, Tennis Network, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, TruTV, TVG, TV Land, TV One, UniMas, Universo, Univision, USA, Velocity, VH1, Viceland, WE TV, Weather Channel, Weather Nation
|Sling Orange ($20/month): A&E, Adult Swim, AMC, BBC America, Bloomberg, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Disney Channel, El Rey Network, ESPN, ESPN2 ESPN3, Flama, Food Network, Free Form, Galavision, HGTV, History Channel, IFC, Lifetime, Local Now, Newsy, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel, Viceland
TIER 4
|FUBO TV
|DIRECTV NOW
|SLING TV
|N/A
|Gotta Have It ($70/month): A&E, ABC, AMC, American Heroes, Animal Planet, Audience, AWE, AXS TV, Baby First, BBC America, BBC World News, BET, Big Ten Network, Bloomberg TV, Boomerang, Bravo, Chiller, CSPAN, CSPAN2, Cartoon Network, Centric, CMT, CNBC, CNBC World, CNN, Comedy Central, Comedy TV, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery, Discovery Family Channel, Discovery Life, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, DIY, E!, El Rey Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FM, Food Network, FOX, FOX Business, FOX News, FS1, FS2, Free Form, Fuse, Fusion, FX, FXX, FXM, FYI, Galavision, Golf Channel, GSN, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, History Channel, HLN, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Justice Central, Lifetime, LMN, Logo, MLB Network, MSNBC, MTV, MTV2, MTV Classic, National Geographic, Nat GEO Wild, NBA TV, NBC, NBCSN, NHL Network, Nick Jr, Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, One American News, OWN, Oxygen, Revolt, RFD-TV, Science, SEC Network, Spike, Sprout, Starz, Sundance TV, SyFy, TBS, TCM, Teen Nick, Telemundo, Tennis Network, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, TruTV, TVG, TV Land, TV One, UniMas, Universo, Univision, Univision Deportes, USA, Velocity, VH1, Viceland, WE TV, Weather Channel, Weather Nation
|Sling Blue ($25/month): A&E, Adult Swim, AMC, BBC America, BET, Bloomberg, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, El Rey Network, Flama, Food Network, FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Sports Net, FX, FXX, Galavision, HGTV, History Channel, IFC, Lifetime, Local Now, National Geographic, Nat GEO Wild, NBC, NBCSN, Newsy, Nick Junior, SyFy, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel, TruTV, UniMas, Univision, USA, Viceland
TIER 5
|FUBO TV
|DIRECTV NOW
|SLING TV
|N/A
|N/A
|Sling Orange and Blue ($40/month): A&E, Adult Swim, AMC, BBC America, BET, Bloomberg, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Disney Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, El Rey Network, Flama, Food Network, FOX, Free Form, FS1, FS2, FOX Sports Net, FX, FXX, Galavision, HGTV, History Channel, IFC, Lifetime, Local Now, National Geographic, Nat GEO Wild, NBC, NBCSN, Newsy, Nick Junior, SyFy, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel, TruTV, UniMas, Univision, USA, Viceland
ADD-ON CHANNELS AVAILABLE
|FUBO TV
|DIRECTV NOW
|SLING TV
|Various: Antena 3, BabyTV, Bandamax, Benfica TV, Chelsea TV, Cine Sony, De Pelicula, De Pelicula Clasico, El Rey Network, Fight Network, FNTSY, Foro TV, FOX Deportes, FOX Life, fubo Cycling, GolTV, GolTV en Espanol, Liga Portugal, Nat GEO Mundo, NTN24, Ritmoson, RTP Internacional, Showtime (coming soon), Telehit, TyC Sports, Tinovelas
|Available at $5 extra each per month: Cinemax, HBO, Starz
|Sports Extra ($5/month extra): NBA TV, SEC Network, SEC+ Network, PAC 12 Network, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, NHL Network, beIN SPORTS, ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN Buzzer Beater, Campus Insiders, Outside TV, Motor Sport TV, etc
MORE ADD-ON CHANNELS AVAILABLE
|FUBO TV
|DIRECTV NOW
|SLING TV
|N/A
|N/A
|Best of Spanish TV ($5/month extra): Galavision, Univision, UniMas, Estrella TV, Azteca, Univision Deportes Network, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, ESPN Deportes, Cine Latino, De Pelicula, De Pelicula Clasico, Cine Sony, History en Español, etc
EVEN MORE ADD-ON CHANNELS AVAILABLE
|FUBO TV
|DIRECTV NOW
|SLING TV
|N/A
|N/A
|Add-on packages available for comedy, kids, news, lifestyle, and many more.
NUMBER OF SIMULTANEOUS STREAMS
|FUBO TV
|DIRECTV NOW
|SLING TV
|2
|2
|4
CLOUD DVR
|FUBO TV
|DIRECTV NOW
|SLING TV
|10 DVR slots at no extra cost
|Cloud DVR beta test to begin this fall
|50 hours of Cloud DVR storage for $5 extra per month
ACCESS NETWORK SITES AND MOBILE APPS
|FUBO PREMIER
|DIRECTV NOW
|SLING TV
|AETV, beIN SPORTS Connect, Bravo, BTN2GO, E!, Esquire, FOX Now, FOX Sports 2GO, FX, FYI, Hallmark, History, Lifetime, MSNBC, NatGeo, NBC, Oxygen, Sprout, SyFy, Universo, USA
|ABC, AMC, BBC America, BTN2GO, BET, Bravo Now, CMT, CNBC, Comedy Central, CSN BayArea, CSN California, CSN Chicago, CSN Mid-Atlantic, CSN New England, Disney, Disney Jr, Disney XD, E! Now, ESPN (WatchESPN), IFC, FOX Now, FOX Sports GO, Freeform, FX Now, HBO GO (requires subscription), Logo, MAX Go (requires Cinemax subscription), MLB Network (web only), MLB.com At Bat (app only), MSNBC Now, MTV, National Geographic, NBC, NBC Golf, NBC Sports App, Nick, Nick Jr, Olympic Channel, Oxygen Now, Spike, Sprout Now, Sundance TV (web only), SyFy Now, Telemundo Now, TV Land, Universo Now, USA Now, VH1, WEtv
|Bravo, CNBC, E! Now, ESPN (WatchESPN), FOX NOW, FOX Sports GO, FXNOW, MSNBC Now, NBC Universo, NFL Network, Oxygen, SyFy, USA Now
FREE TRIALS
|FUBO TV
|DIRECTV NOW
|SLING TV
|7-days
|7-days
|7-days
DEVICES SUPPORTED
|FUBO TV
|DIRECTV NOW
|SLING TV
|Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Chromecast
|Windows, Apple computers, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV (4th generation), Android phone 4.4 and higher, Android tablet 4.4 and higher, Chromecast (for Android only), iPad iOS 9 and higher, iPhone iOS 9 and higher and iPod Touch version 9 and higher
|Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets, Xbox One
SPECIAL OFFERS
|FUBO PREMIER
|DIRECTV NOW
|SLING TV
|First 2 months of fubo Premier for $19.99/month when you sign up before July 30
|Get a free Roku Premiere when you prepay for 2 months of DIRECTV NOW
|None
STARTING PRICE
|FUBO TV
|DIRECTV NOW
|SLING TV
|$14.99/month
|$35/month
|$10/month
As you can see from the list above, the choices are almost endless. Sling TV has been around the longest, and while the amount of channels available is lengthy, sometimes all of the different packages and options can be confusing. DIRECTV NOW is the newest of the three streaming companies, so cloud DVR functionality is not available as of press time. And fuboTV, while not having the ESPN channels, offers the most cost-effective option for many consumers (again depending on what channels you want).
If you have any questions about the comparison guide, please let us know in the comments section below.
What leads you to believe PS Vue is in free-fall and unworthy of inclusion? Depending on what you’re looking for it can still be the best value for money. Dropping BeIn Sports though is obviously a big negative for soccer fans.
In the past several months, Vue has lost all of the Viacom channels, had all of the beIN SPORTS channels removed because Sony was unwilling to pay the going rate that all of the other streaming companies are paying, and has also increased the prices by $10/month (as well as removing the cheapest packages). With all of this happening, they’re losing subscribers at a rapid pace, which is why I mentioned they’re in a free-fall.
For those who are interested, we also have a detailed comparison of PS Vue at https://worldsoccertalk.com/2017/02/15/comparing-fubotv-sling-tv-directv-now-playstation-vue/
Yes, loosing BeIn was a blow and the $10 price hike which doesn’t affect me for 3 months, but the fact that I still get HBO 1 and Showtime 1 at not extra charge is huge.
Direct tv now with Fubo tv is what I got the only channel I dont get is ESPN Deportes . But FOX Deportes and Fox Soccer + guess kinda make up for it. My suggestion if go with Sling Orange & Blue with $5 spanish channel add on. For soccer of course idk I might switch back to Sling.
I’m also still with PS Vue, and I have to admit that before the loss of beIN they had everything I needed (other than NHL Network), but with beIN being a big part of my viewing schedule, I’ll have to make some changes come mid-August. PS Vue has gone downhill with their poor customer service and relations, but they still have the most reliable DVR, which is a huge thing when you are fan of many soccer leagues.
Now I’m looking at fubo tv, and they have the content I need, but with the DVR limit and how you can watch it, I don’t know if it would work out for me. I know that they recently received a big cash injection so more things are coming probably but just not sure what or when.
The most frustrating thing about these OTT providers is that you never know what’s coming down the line, whether good or bad. You normally find out as it is implemented. With so much soccer on fubo, it would be nice to find out what changes we can expect to see in the next month or two.
Would be good to know which of the services offer logins to the different channels’ apps. For instance, I believe Sling doesn’t let you log in to the NBC Sports app.
Hi Rick, thanks for the suggestion. I’ve now updated the comparison guide to include a list of the sites that the streaming providers include access to (i.e. TV Everywhere apps).