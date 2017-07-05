How often your club will be on Premier League Pass in 2017/18 season

With NBC Sports deciding to charge soccer fans to watch the games that aren’t shown on television in the United States for the 2017/18 season onwards, every fan needs to be asking whether it’ll be worth it to sign up for Premier League Pass or not.
At the end of the day, it depends on who you support. Every club in the Premier League will be featured on Premier League Pass a minimum of three times in a season. But others may find that more than 50% of their games are on the paid streaming service.
Based on the number of TV appearances that each Premier League club had last season, we’ve estimated how many times you can expect to see your club on Premier League Pass this coming season.
Of course, it’s completely possible that NBC Sports will drastically change the number of times your club will be on TV this 2017/18 season, but if everything stayed the same as last season, here’s what you can expect below.
|Rank
|Club
|% of games on Premier League Pass (estimated)
|1
|West Brom
|60%
|2
|Burnley
|57%
|3
|Stoke
|57%
|4
|Bournemouth
|55%
|5
|West Ham
|52%
|6
|Huddersfield
|52%
|7
|Watford
|50%
|8
|Newcastle
|50%
|9
|Brighton
|50%
|10
|Leicester
|44%
|11
|Southampton
|44%
|12
|Crystal Palace
|36%
|13
|Swansea
|36%
|14
|Everton
|31%
|15
|Arsenal
|18%
|16
|Spurs
|18%
|17
|Manchester City
|15%
|18
|Manchester United
|8%
|19
|Chelsea
|8%
|20
|Liverpool
|8%
Premier League Pass will launch on August 12 in time for the new Premier League season.
