Spaniard Sanchez appointed Qatar coach

Doha (AFP) – Spaniard Felix Sanchez has been officially named as Qatar’s coach, replacing Uruguayan Jorge Fossati, to become the third manager of the country’s national team in less than a year.
A statement posted on Twitter by the Qatar Football Association on Monday confirmed Sanchez had been “formally appointed” as head coach.
He is set to take charge for Qatar’s remaining 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Syria and China, though it is unclear if it is a long-term appointment.
Sanchez is the current head coach of Qatar’s under-23 side which narrowly failed to qualify for last year’s Olympic games.
He replaces Fossati who surprisingly resigned last month after a steering his side to an unexpected 3-2 win over South Korea.
That result meant Qatar, World Cup hosts in 2022, still have the slimmest of hopes of qualifying for next year’s tournament in Russia.
It also saw German Uli Stielike sacked as Korea’s coach.
Fossati had clashed with Qatari officials who wanted to end its policy of fielding a team predominantly with naturally players born outside the country.
The amiable Fossati had only been appointed coach last September, replacing his countryman Jose Daniel Carreno.