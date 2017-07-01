Telemundo outperforming FOX Sports by 229% in Confederations Cup viewing numbers

Telemundo Deportes is running all over FOX Sports in the race to reach as many viewers as possible for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.
Through the semi-finals of the competition, which in many ways is a dry run for next summer’s World Cup, Telemundo Deportes’ exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the FIFA Confederations Cup has reached over 11 million total viewers, averaging 1.1 million total viewers and 569,000 adults 18-49, outperforming the FOX Networks by more than 3X (229% and 235% respectively) according to Nielsen.
Telemundo’s numbers have also outperformed Univision network’s broadcast of the FIFA Confederations Cup South Africa 2009, which aired in similar time periods, by +75% among total viewers and +49% adults 18-49. In addition, the coverage has delivered a total of 41.3 million streaming minutes across Telemundo Deportes’ digital platforms and has generated 1.7 million U.S. social interactions.
Coverage of the FIFA Confederations Cup concludes on Sunday with the third-place final between Mexico and Portugal, and the final between Germany and Chile. See the Confederations Cup TV schedule for kickoff times and broadcast channels.
Telemundo Deportes’ coverage of Mexico’s dramatic 4-1 loss against Germany in the FIFA Confederations Cup semifinals that aired on Thursday, June 29 reached 3.8 million total viewers, according to Nielsen. The match window averaged 2.2 million total viewers and 1 million adults 18-49, outperforming Fox by 798% and 609% respectively. The broadcast also surpassed Univision networks’ coverage of the FIFA Confederations Cup South Africa 2009 semifinal, which aired on similar time periods by 78% among total viewers and 135% among adults 18-49.
On digital, the Mexico vs. Germany game scored 6.3 million streaming minutes, ranking as the most streamed match ever on Telemundo, surpassing Mexico vs. New Zealand (June 21 at 2 p.m. ET) that delivered 5.6 million streaming minutes. On match day, the game ranked as the #1 most social event across all broadcast & cable, regardless of language.
Chile’s penalty kick win over Portugal on Wednesday reached 2.9 million total viewers. The match, which aired at 2 p.m. ET, averaged 1.3 million total viewers and 657,000 adults 18-49. The match also delivered a total of 4.7 million streaming minutes.
Locally, the Germany vs. Mexico match ranked as the #1 program among total viewers, regardless of language, in top U.S. markets including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, Phoenix and Sacramento. It also rated the #1 program among adults 18-49, regardless of language in the time period across the Telemundo Owned Stations. Chile vs. Portugal ranked as the #1 program among total viewers, regardless of language, in Los Angeles, Miami, Houston and Phoenix.
SEE MORE: See the most-viewed soccer games on US TV each week