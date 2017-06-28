Gold Cup TV schedule announced for Spanish-language broadcasts on Univision Deportes

Univision Deportes will televise every single match in the 2017 Gold Cup, which is scheduled to run from July 7-26 with games to be played across the United States.
Pitting North American, Central American and Caribbean neighbors and rivals against each other every two years, CONCACAF Gold Cup includes a total of 25 matches and 12 teams competing to earn a right to compete in the playoff to qualify for the 2021 FIFA Confederations Cup. The US Men’s National Team begins their Gold Cup run against Panama on Saturday, July 8 at 4:30 pm ET.
Mexico, who defeated 2013 champion USA in the 2015 tournament, faces El Salvador on Sunday, July 9 at 9:00 pm ET. Gold Cup kicks off with a double-header featuring first-time competitor French Guiana versus Canada and Honduras versus Costa Rica on Friday, July 7 live on UDN beginning at 7:00 pm ET.
For this year’s Gold Cup, Univision Deportes will deliver a full multi-platform experience broadcasting games across Univision’s portfolio of networks including Univision, UniMás and UDN, as well as the Univision Deportes App (iOS, Android), Univisiondeportes.com and Univision Now. Games will also be available across fuboTV, DIRECTV NOW and Sling TV.
Leading up to the excitement, UDN will broadcast a full slate of content around the tournament, including 10 new episodes of “Accesso Univision Deportes,” which gives fans “all-access” content to participating teams every Monday beginning at 10 p.m. ET on UDN. Also, airing on UDN Tuesday through Friday at 10 p.m., “Copa Oro en 60” will go back in time and bring fans 60-minute episodes of archived matches from 2009 through 2015.
During the tournament, UDN will offer complete game coverage through special Gold Cup editions of “Fútbol Central,” “Locura Deportiva,” “Univision Deportes Fútbol Club,” “Línea de Cuatro,” “Contacto Deportivo,” and “Republica Deportiva.” Bringing viewers the latest game analysis and commentary are Univision Deportes’ team of soccer experts, which include former Costa Rican National Team member, Hernan Medford, former Honduras National Team member, Carlos Pavon, and former U.S. National Team captain, Marcelo Balboa, among others.
This is the competition’s 14th edition, and will conclude on July 26 with the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final, broadcasted from Santa Clara, CA live on Univision with a simulcast on UDN, with a special pre-game edition of “Fútbol Central” beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.