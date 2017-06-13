FOX Soccer 2GO becomes FOX Soccer Match Pass

FOX Sports has rebranded their paid streaming service FOX Soccer 2GO to FOX Soccer Match Pass.
The more unique name for the streaming service will help avoid confusion with the free (but authentication required) streaming service named FOX Sports GO.
FOX Soccer Match Pass is currently in beta, and more details regarding the service should be released in the coming days. On first look, it appears to be an improved, revamped version of FOX Soccer 2GO. Improvements include a more modern designed website, integration of soccer highlights into the homepage, as well as the news that long-awaited apps for Apple TV and Roku will be available in the near future.
Plus, FOX Sports has revealed that “additional devices [will be] rolled out later this year.”
With the launch of the rebranded product, FOX Sports is touting a new and improved user experience, a higher quality streaming experience with increased bit rates plus an improved video player featuring multi-angle clips of key plays, event timeline marking, and advanced stats and analytics for select leagues and cups.
While FOX Soccer Match Pass may be an easier (and less confusing) name to remember than FOX Soccer 2GO, it still retains the word “soccer” in it despite the streaming service offering rugby and Aussie rules football in addition to soccer.
Prior to FOX Soccer 2GO, the service was named FOXSoccer.tv.
In addition to the FOX Soccer Match Pass website, apps for iOS and Android devices have also launched.
While more details will be revealed in the coming days, the FOX Soccer Match Pass platform is powered and run by a third party named Perform (just like FOX Soccer 2GO was).
Had a $99 yearly plan, probably gone as my memo says Paypal won’t roll over with this web site, and I’ll have to re-subscribe after my subscription runs out next month. They tout 30 leagues and cups but so many of these are once a year competitions (i.e. UEFA Super Cup), or FIFA competitions that are on every two years at best, take away the Rugby, and Champions League/Europa next year and there’s not much left. Also seems as if SPL is gone.
Yes no SPL it seems, and those 30 leagues consist of competitions, but on the bright side 2 Bundesliga is on.
By the way just received notification from the company that indeed no Scottish league for 2017-18, anyone know who will be showing, maybe NGSN when/if they return.
This is the old Setana channel on the dial. It would seem the pay model is dead. There is so much football on now that unless your team is part of the package there will be little interest. Just not a long term winning proposition. Would seem the long term value is the actual channel real estate on cable systems, which is also a dying business model.
Likely the long term solution is pay to view streams of outsider leagues.
What about BPL, I don’t see that on the list
BPL is not on NBC Sports App, fubo Premier, Sling TV, Vue, DIRECTV NOW and other streaming platforms, but not FOX Soccer Match Pass (they don’t have the rights).
Hi, where have you been in the past 4 years? They lost the right at the end of 12-13 season. Now my concern is will it be worth it especially when they lose the UCL and EL competitions in 2018
thank you because turner sports will step the coverge of soccer in 2018 of uefa soccer(ucl/el)
UCL/EL to fox(2009 to 2018) handover to turner in 2018 to 2021
SEE YEAR LATER FOX ( end in spring 2018) AND WELCOME AND HELLO TURNER IN FALL 2018.
I had my Fox Soccer 2GO account 2 years ago. Will I be able to use Fox Soccer Match Pass without any problems and without any other charges?
Your best bet is to check with their customer service at help.foxmatchpass@deltatre.com
Under Jamie Horowitz, FS1 and FS2 will give up the following soccer rights:
UEFA Champions League – one more lame-duck season in 2017-2018
UEFA Europa League – one more lame-duck season in 2017-2018
English FA Cup – one more lame-duck season in 2017-2018
Scottish Premier League – contract has expired and will not be renewed.
What’s left:
MLS (shared with ESPN, Inc. and Univision Deportes)
USMNT home matches (shared with ESPN, Inc.)
USWNT home matches and selected away matches (shared with ESPN, Inc.)
Mexico home matches through May 2018 (sublicensed from Univision Deportes)
CONCACAF Gold Cup 2017 and 2019 – English-language rights only
FIFA properties through 2026 World Cup – English-language rights only
Bundesliga – through May 2019 (some Spanish-language rights sublicensed to GOLTV)
Euro qualifiers for World Cup 2018 (shared with ESPN, Inc., FOX has 1st pick on each date., some Spanish-language rights sublicensed to Univision Deportes)
Euro qualifiers for Euro 2020 (English-language rights only sublicensed from ESPN, Inc., ESPN has 1st pick on each date)
Will they show all Bundesliga.2 matches so i can watch FC St.Pauli matches with english commenatary live instead of delayed german commentary on stpauliTV lol ?
They only show the Bundesliga.2 games at the very end of the season when it’s the championship match, or it’s the relegation playoffs.
My understanding is that Fox will be showing a whole lot more 2. BuLi this coming season via the app.
Let’s hope so. I did notice that FOX Soccer Match Pass has the Bundesliga.2 listed on their website as one of the leagues they cover. Hopefully we’ll hear something soon.
So contacted the website several times regarding the 2 bundesliga schedule, and after being told yes we will have the league games, was finally told that “no live games in july” the season starts 28 july, so basically only showing games either randomly or end of season/playoffs, Either way no renewal from me, shame was hoping to see some games.