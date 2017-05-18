Germany’s Loew wants 2021 Confed Cup scrapped

Berlin (AFP) – Germany coach Joachim Loew said he would “not be sad” if the Confederations Cup is scrapped for 2021, warning his stars are playing too many international tournaments.
Loew has effectively selected a Germany B team for the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia from June 17 to July 2, naming just three members of the squad which won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
He has included seven players who have yet to make an international appearance, looking to blood youngsters while resting stars like Thomas Mueller, Mesut Ozil, Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and Toni Kroos.
Having reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016, Germany will have played three tournaments in three years when the 2018 World Cup kicks off in Russia — which Loew feels is too many.
“I probably wouldn’t be sad if it didn’t take place in 2021,” said Loew, 57, admitting he is not a fan of the eight-team Confederations Cup, the warm-up tournament held one year before the World Cup.
“I’m seeing players who play every three days, then they go off to a tournament, like a World Cup.
“That is not just physically, but also emotionally and psychologically stressful.
“Then after that they return to their clubs and leagues. We shouldn’t pile too much on them.
“Some players are getting a rest from me because I think three tournaments in three years is borderline.”
The Germany boss hopes FIFA scraps plans for the 2021 Confederations Cup in Qatar.
With the 2022 World Cup to take place there in December that year, it is unclear when Qatar would host the Confederations Cup.
Loew’s boss, German FA (DFB) president Reinhard Grindel, agrees with him.
Grindel told German daily Bild that while he acknowledges FIFA’s desire to generate cash through the Confederations Cup, “for me the opportunity to give the players the chance to regenerate is stronger”.
Regardless, Loew says the Germans will be ready for their opening Group B match against Australia in Sochi on June 19.
“There is a lot of talk in Germany about whether the Confederations Cup makes sense or not. Fact is, it will take place and we will be just as professionally prepared as if it was a World Cup or Euro,” Loew said.
Confederations Cup is a waste of time, Club World Cup is another waste of time. Expanding to include more teams for the World Cup, European Cup, Copa America, Champions League, Libertadores, etc… is a waste of time. Yet FIFA wants to expand everything to make more money. Who cares if the players are physically exhausted as long as FIFA gets its cut.