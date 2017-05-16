Univision shares details about UEFA Champions League and Europa League coverage

With so much news and attention focused on what Turner Sports will do with their coverage of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League when they take the rights away from FOX Sports in August 2018, there hasn’t been as much focus on how much of a big deal the Spanish-language rights to the same competitions will be for Univision Deportes.
Until now.
Today, executives from Univision were in New York City for their Upfront presentation to pitch their upcoming programming and advertising opportunities to many of the big brands and media buyers who are looking for ways to get their products or services in front of passionate sports fans.
Starting in the summer of 2018, Univision Deportes will begin airing one of soccer’s most prestigious competitions, the UEFA Champions League. The Spanish-language broadcasts will air exclusively in Spanish across Univision, UniMas and Univision Deportes.
According to Univision, they’ll bring you every game and every moment of the UEFA Champions League. With the acquisition of the Champions League as well as the most popular soccer league in the United States (Liga MX), Univision is positioning itself as the undisputed home of soccer for viewers in the USA.
In the summer and fall of 2018, Univision Deportes will brings fans the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Nations League, respectively, across its platforms. Both the Europa League and UEFA Nations League matches will be beamed across UniMas and Univision Deportes.
Univision also discussed their coverage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Although the Spanish-language rights to the games have gone to Telemundo, Univision Deportes will bring extensive shoulder programming that will complement the live action on the field.
Because of the time difference between Russia and the United States, the schedule of World Cup games on TV will begin with many of the matches starting at 4am PT/7am ET. So, Univision Deportes will air a unique primetime show that will recap that day’s action, taking the viewers to Russia in Univision Deportes’ unique style.
Univision Deportes will also have a primetime talk show, live shows and a second-screen viewing option as well as providing a slate of pre- and post-game expert analyses and complementary programming across all Univision platforms.
For its World Cup coverage, Univision is positioning itself as “The home of the game around the game.”
Looking forward to Univision showing UEFA and WC. For the WC, I’ll be watching all the games on Univision and nothing on Fox.