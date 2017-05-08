CAF Champions League to be broadcast by beIN SPORTS in United States

beIN SPORTS have acquired exclusive rights to show the African Continent’s version of the Champions League in the United States. Fittingly, the 2017 version of the competition sees the Group Stage, which starts this week, expanded from 8 teams to 16 with 4 groups of 4 teams now competing for 8 Quarterfinal places.
Unlike other continental cup competitions, most African Champions League matches take place over the weekend with matches played Friday through Sunday (there will be one midweek round June 20-21 this year). The Group Stage kicks off this Friday, May 12 and will conclude July 9. The competition will see a summer break and resume September 8 with the Quarterfinal stage and see its Final played in early November. The winner of the competition will represent Africa in the 2017 Club World Cup in the U.A.E. in December 2017.
SEE MORE: beIN SPORTS Connect now integrated directly into fuboTV streaming service
For the first Group Stage matches, beIN SPORTS will have the following 6 matches available for viewers in the US:
Friday, May 12
Zamalek (Egypt) vs. CAPS United (Zimbabwe), 3:00pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Saturday, May 13
Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) vs. St. George SC (Ethiopia), 11:00am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Al-Ahly (Egypt) vs. Zanaco FC (Zambia), 1:00pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Fath Union Sport (Morocco) vs. Kampala City Council FC (Uganda), 5:00pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Sunday, May 14
TP Mazembe (RDC) vs. C.F. Mounana (Gabon), 9:30am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Club Africain (Tunisia) vs. Rivers United FC (Nigeria), 1:00pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Ed Perovic is the publisher of soccertvblog.com – a source for schedules and US TV information for major European Leagues and International competitions.
Misleading article as the games will only be shown on Beinsports Connect and. Not English nor Spanish channels